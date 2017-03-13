All of the Beauty and the Beast Collaborations Happening Right Now

2016 Disney Enterprises
Jane Asher
Mar 13, 2017 @ 2:45 pm

As we wait with insane levels of excitement for the new Beauty and the Beast to hit theaters on the 17th, we have found something to keep us busy and out of trouble—looking at Beauty and the Beast merch. From the eclectic—and we do mean eclectic—range of brands jumping on the Beast bandwagon, it seems that the rest of the world is as in love with this story as we are.

These collaborations aren't just found in your local mall's Disney store (aka the happiest store on Earth) but have found their way into true luxury labels like Christopher Kane, Judith Leiber, and Swarovski, plus a few staple brands we already have in our closets like Uniqlo and New Balance

VIDEO: Beauty and the Beast Official Trailer

 

And it's not just fashion labels that are capitalizing on the mass Beauty and the Beast obsession. You can even own a Le Creuset pot complete with the movie's signature enchanted rose.

Below, a list of some of the major collaborations happening right now. 

1 of 8 Courtesy

Belle Bangle

Alex and Ani available at Disney Store $45 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Beauty and the Beast Book Bag

Judith Leiber available at Neiman Marcus $5,295 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Beauty and the Beast Open Ring

Swarovski $349 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

Beauty and the Beast Soup Pot

Le Creuset available at Williams Sonoma $280 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Vazee Rush Disney

New Balance $100 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Girls Disney Beauty and the Beast Graphic Tee

Uniqlo $10 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Rose Embroidered Heel

SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

"Beauty Within" Embellished Westwood Jacket

Juicy Couture $598 SHOP NOW

