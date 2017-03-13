All of the Beauty and the Beast Collaborations Happening Right Now

As we wait with insane levels of excitement for the new Beauty and the Beast to hit theaters on the 17th, we have found something to keep us busy and out of trouble—looking at Beauty and the Beast merch. From the eclectic—and we do mean eclectic—range of brands jumping on the Beast bandwagon, it seems that the rest of the world is as in love with this story as we are.

These collaborations aren't just found in your local mall's Disney store (aka the happiest store on Earth) but have found their way into true luxury labels like Christopher Kane, Judith Leiber, and Swarovski, plus a few staple brands we already have in our closets like Uniqlo and New Balance.

And it's not just fashion labels that are capitalizing on the mass Beauty and the Beast obsession. You can even own a Le Creuset pot complete with the movie's signature enchanted rose.

Below, a list of some of the major collaborations happening right now.