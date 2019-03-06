Wedding Guest Dresses You’ll Wear Long After the Reception Is Over
Weddings are great, don’t get me wrong. I’m the first to start bawling at the ceremony, and front in line for the open bar at the reception. But what does kind of suck about weddings is the feeling that you’ve dropped a couple hundred on a one-trick-pony wedding guest dress you’ll never wear again.
It always seems, no matter how much we tell ourselves we’ll wear it to the next one or find a way to style it for “real life,” we always end up banishing these pretty pieces to the back of our closets for being too formal, or too tied to a single event for a repeat-wear.
If you’re looking for a dress to debut at your high school best friend’s older sister’s wedding that you’ll keep wearing long after the happy couple comes back from their honeymoon, we’ve got you. Keep scrolling to see our 7 favorite wedding guest dresses that you actually will wear again.
VIDEO: Celebrity Makeup Artist Daniel Martin on the Prettiest Bridal Makeup Look for Summer
Réalisation Par The Iggy Dress
This French brand writes the book on cool-girl style, and this devastatingly chic slip dress is all the proof we need. Every single detail of this garment — the high neck, the dipped back, the sweeping length, the extremely subtle side-boob — seems professionally engineered to make it the perfect, sexy-yet-appropriate wedding guest dress. There’s no doubt whatsoever that you’d wear this number after the nuptials. The brand carries a ton of cache, and strangers will be stopping you in the street after brunch and interrupting your date to ask where you got it.
Reformation Judith Midi Wrap Dress
Not only is this dress an automatic smash hit at the ceremony and every weekend thereafter, it’s also virtually seasonless. The swishy fabric and airy neckline will keep you comfortably cool all through spring and summer, and once temps start dropping again, just wear over a short-sleeve turtleneck for instant layered appeal.
Endless Summer Jilly Jumpsuit
The wedding guest jumpsuit genre wins on two fronts: It adds edgy appeal to your event outfit while still being pretty and dressed up, and it also makes re-wearing post-wedding super easy. A bajillion different occasions could benefit from more jumpsuits, and they’re even more carefree to throw on (no unexpected flashing here!)
Topshop Tortoise Ring Minidress
Put a pin in flowy maxi dresses and take the retro approach with this secretary-inspired dress that’s fresh, fun, and just the right amount of fancy. Its short hemline is offset by long, fluttery sleeves, and five equally tasty colors — Black, Dark Brown, Dusty Pink, Mustard, and Olive — cater to a handful of tastes.
C/Meo Collective Decided Dress
Move over blush, this heartbreaker cobalt blue shade is truly the ultimate wedding guest dress showpiece. Issey Miyake-inspired pleating creates an architectural silhouette that’s extremely flattering and form-fitting on so many body types, and a silky sash defines your waist. Nothing about this screams “nuptials,” so it’ll be easy to repurpose for dinner dates or as your new favorite work dress.
Stine Goya Jasmine Dress
This Copenhagen-based brand — and specifically this dress — were everywhere during Fashion Month. Aside from being top-notch street style bait, this baby blue, crinkled taffeta number makes the perfect wedding attendee outfit. Once the happy couple is done tying the knot, re-wear this bell-shaped dress with white sneakers on a weekend window-shopping stroll.
RIXO Emma Dress
The fun part about wearing a dress in a super trendy style is that you’ll be itching to wear it every day the trend is still going strong. Animal print is the pattern we’re thrilled is back in style, and there’s no better way to celebrate that than by wearing it every chance we get — even to weddings. This sophisticated take on tiger print by RIXO is grandma-appropriate, but still a bit sultry with twin side slits.
Ulla Johnson Zoya Dress
If this dress looks familiar, it’s probably because you recognize it as your future favorite vacation staple. We love this dress’ geometric-organic print, plus all the pretty details that will make for a soft, romantic wedding look or a travel outfit for a memorable ‘gram.