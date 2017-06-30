9 Items You Need For Your Next Beach Weekend

ALI PEW
Jun 30, 2017

When it comes to packing for a beach weekend for me less is always more. I like to bring pieces that can be worn multiple ways and to different types of places. A great swim cover up is a must have, I like a style that can be worn to the beach, the pool, and out for a casual dinner. A skirt is also an easy go-to, throw it on with your swim top (super cute with a one piece as well!) and you have a perfect outfit for shopping or lunch. I also always bring a sandal that I can wear everywhere. It has to be nice enough for dinner but comfortable to walk around, even at the beach. A scarf is one of those amazing multipurpose items—great to keep warm in the evenings, but also can be worn as a beach sarong or used as a towel on the sand! Top all the looks off with statement sunglasses and don’t forget the sunscreen.

Tipped ruffle top

J. Crew available at J. Crew $78 SHOP NOW
scalloped triangle bikini

Marysia available at Net-A-Porter $300 SHOP NOW
Floral print skirt

Mango available at Mango $60 SHOP NOW
Rinka Woven Tote

Need Supply Co available at Need Supply Co. $95 SHOP NOW
SO REAL POP ROUND SUNGLASSES

Dior available at Solstice Sunglasses $450 SHOP NOW
Invisible Shield SPF 35

Glossier available at Glossier $34 SHOP NOW
TROPICAL PRINTED SCARF

Zara available at Zara $10 ($26) SHOP NOW
Cage Suede Sandal

Trademark available at Moda Operandi $370 SHOP NOW
Bodrum embroidered cotton dress

Daft available at Matches Fashion $291 SHOP NOW

