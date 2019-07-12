18 Outfits to Pack For Your Next Beach Vacation

Image zoom pmdeleon22/Instagram

While the summer is often associated with fun, carefree days hanging by the beach or pool, there's one seasonal dilemma that tends to stress us out: what to pack for vacation. Figuring out what to wear after sunny, sand-filled days can be a bit tough. Do we want to get dressed up or keep things casual? What kind of accessories should we bring? And, what do we wear if it gets kind of cold?

The good news is, there's Instagram. And celebrities. And celebrities who post their outfits on Instagram, giving us a quick dose of inspiration before we fly or drive to our destination. Ahead, we're rounding up 18 beach-ready looks that will work for a variety of vacation plans, from a trip to the boardwalk to drinks at the bar.

1. A Not-So-Simple White Dress and Mules

A white dress is a known summer staple, but one with an interesting neckline — much like what Amal Clooney is wearing — can take things to the next level. Plus, don't forget your favorite wide-brim beach hat!

2. A Floral Something — With a Straw Fedora

Two summertime classics in one cute outfit! Mindy Kaling also added a belt to her look, giving it a little something extra.

3. An Easy Jumpsuit and Platform Sneakers

You won't regret this one when the sun goes down and temperatures drops! Bonus points if said jumpsuit is a bright color; we're digging Gabrielle Union's statement-making orange option.

4. A Solid Crop Top and Cutoffs

Or, just your regular solid crew-neck and some everyday shorts. Sydney Sweeney likely knows this is a no-fail pairing that will work for both day and night.

5. A Button-Down, T-Shirt, and Striped Shorts

A light layer always comes in handy, especially if you plan on chilling in the AC. Take a note from Gemma Chan and keep the accessories simple. The star opted to layer a few gold necklaces, rather than wear larger jewels.

6. A Coverup That Can Pull Double Duty

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Jacquemus dress is great for some fun in the sun, but would still fly when headed out to a nice restaurant. Just add a pair of heels (or fancy flats).

7. A Colorful Caftan

It looks like Kris Jenner had the same idea as Rosie. For this one, we'd throw on a padded or knotted headband for the full "influencer at the beach" effect.

8. A Printed Duster

Chrissy Teigen can travel straight from the sand to her nighttime plans in this breezy piece, which is also able to be tied wrap-dress style. Plus, the metallic shoes were a nice touch!

9. A Solid Tank Top and Maxi Skirt

Jennifer Lopez's no-fuss combo works for both outdoor activities and a drink at a bar.

10. A Puff-Sleeved Dress and Strappy Shoes

If you're looking to get dressed up but have minimal room in your suitcase, follow Emma Roberts's lead and find a dress with some statement-making sleeve details.

11. A Long Skirt to Pair With Your Bathing Suit

No time to head back to the hotel? Turn your bikini into a crop top, Kendall Jenner style, or wear your one-piece as a bodysuit with a long, flowy skirt.

12. Breezy Plaid Pants

Should the temperature be cooler than expected, make sure to have some lightweight pants handy. Sofia Richie's checkered bottoms are warmer than a mini skirt, but still give off summer vibes.

13. Printed Shorts With a Matching Cardigan

And you don't need to stop there — Kourtney Kardashian matched her shoes to her outfit, too!

14. A Strapless Maxi

This versatile dress can be styled with any choice of footwear (even pool slides), but we're partial to Sofia Vergara's classic wedges.

15. A Shirtdress, Belt, and Sneakers

Cool, cute, casual— Zendaya's ensemble is practically made for spending some time on the boardwalk.

16. A Button-Up Sundress

The best part about Lili Reinhart's one-and-done dress? You can easily wear your bathing suit underneath and be ready to hop in the water at a moment's notice.

17. A Matching Set

While Nina Dobrev's outfit is no doubt eye-catching, coordinating pieces are quick to throw on and won't take up too much space in your bag.

18. A Dress That Matches Your Hat

You don't need to go with a loud print like Cardi B. A simple black dress with a black, wide-brim something will create a classic, classy look (think Audrey Hepburn).