The Affordable Jewelry Brand Behind Julia Roberts’s Famous Ring Is Having a Huge Sitewide Sale

For every story about a multi-million dollar accessory a celebrity wears or gets pierced on their forehead (seriously, how is Lil Uzi Vert doing?), there's a handful about the celeb-approved jewelry you'd never realize was so affordable. More often than not, in the latter instance, Baublebar is to thank.
Baublebar has been worn by just about every single celebrity who is also known to spend thousands, if not millions, on bling. Think Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, and most famously, Julia Roberts. Roberts has caused her favorite Alidia ring to sell out multiple times, and it is currently on sale for just $35. Actually, the entire Baublebar website is currently 20% off when you use the code SEMI20.
Shop now: 35 (Originally $44); baublebar.com
This semi-annual sale is major, because nothing is off limits. A handful of Baublebar's best-selling earrings, rings, bracelets, and necklaces are actually under $50. This includes not just Roberts's ring, but the custom pisa beaded bracelet Hailey Bieber recently wore, a $200 earring set that includes five pairs for $78, and the just-back-in-stock Jupiter initial necklace.
You can essentially buy an entire jewelry box (or two) worth of accessories for next to nothing. The only downside to Baublebar's major discounts is that the brand is far from under-the-radar. Everyone knows that its jewelry is beloved by style icons and celebrities. Pieces are selling out fast, like the drop earrings JLo wore on repeat on the red carpet. So add a few pieces to your cart ASAP —you've got nothing to lose, and your wallet won't even be that mad.
And while we appreciate a good headline about celebrities wearing a necklace worth more money than we've ever even heard of, we're also preparing ourselves for some upcoming relatable Baublebar get-the-looks. Julia Roberts just seems down-to-earth enough to stock up on her favorite pieces at this major sale. And for $35, we're prepared to follow her lead and finally buy that Alidia ring while we can.
Shop the best jewelry deals at Baublebar's major semi-annual sitewide sale, below.
