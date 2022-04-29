The Internet's Favorite Expensive-Looking Ring Is Only $12 for InStyle Readers
When it comes to high quality jewelry that looks way more expensive than it is, BaubleBar reigns supreme. The brand's popular accessories have been spotted on celebs like Julia Roberts, Lizzo, and Brooke Shields, and its best-selling styles are known for selling out fast when they finally restock. Whether you're a longtime fan or have yet to try the brand, you definitely won't want to miss out on this exclusive InStyle deal on the sought-after Mini Alidia Ring.
You probably recognize the sparkly Alidia ring, made famous in 2019 when Roberts wore it. While the original ring has been discontinued, the mini version has become just as popular — a brand rep tells InStyle that shoppers began opting for the petite version over the larger one since it's easier to wear. If you've been waiting to get your hands on it, the colorful ring is just $12 for InStyle readers right now, which is usually the lowest it goes for during Black Friday.
Shop now: $12 (Originally $44); baublebar.com
Made with gold-plated brass, the eternity ring features glass baguette gems and comes in five colors, including milky opal, colorful blue ombre, and classic black. The ring is available in sizes 5 to 11 and has a 0.2-inch band width.
BaubleBar tells InStyle that the Alidia ring style has been a number one best-seller for the past four years; according to the brand, over one million Alidia styles have been sold since 2018. It's also available in cubic zirconia or white topaz, which is made with 18 karat gold from the brand's fine jewelry collection.
In addition to the $12 Mini Alidia Ring, you can snag an extra 20 percent off BaubleBar's sale items right now, including other eye-catching ring styles like the Alice Ring and Alanna Ring, as well as earrings, necklace charms, and bracelets.
Grab your Alidia ring for $12 while you can — it likely won't be in stock for long.