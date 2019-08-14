Baublebar Is Now Selling Real Gold Jewelry for $55

Image zoom Courtesy

In need some affordable jewels? Baublebar seems to always come through with wildly low prices on the trendiest designs. And on August 14, Baublebar is expanding its offerings with a new collection of fine jewelry.

The retailer's first fine jewelry collection includes diamond-encrusted rings and solid gold studs that you can wear every single day without worrying about them tarnishing. There is also a dainty, triangle-shaped earring that's just $55, safety-pin earring designs for $125, and zig-zag diamond studs for $255. Baublebar's first fine jewelry collection is also the perfect place to up your ring-stacking game as it includes some of the prettiest petite jewels perfect for layering.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: Antonella 14K Gold Single Stud Earrings, $55; baublebar.com. Aurora Diamond Single Huggie Hoop, $185; baublebar.com. Luisa Diamond Safety Pen Earring, $275; baublebar.com.