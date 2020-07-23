The Affordable Accessories Brand Adored by Jennifer Lopez Restocked Its Stylish Cloth Face Masks

When you hear the word “Baublebar,” you really can't help but smile, right? The accessories brand is known for churning out colorful feel-good pieces, like heart-shaped earrings, bright rings, and quirky bracelets that hark back to your childhood favorites — and all at very reasonable price points. Add in the fact that the brand has an impressive celebrity following that includes Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lopez, and Hilary Duff, and it becomes, well, even better.
Considering Baublebar is a favorite accessories brand among both celebs and regular folk, it was only a matter of time before it unveiled its own take on this year’s most important accessory of all: cloth face masks. Yes, these masks will make you smile, and yes, these masks are affordable. That’s probably why they sold out in less than two days when they first launched at the beginning of July — but now they’re back and ready for your taking.
Here's the rundown: Baublebar’s cloth face coverings are, perhaps unsurprisingly, super stylish. Designed with the brand’s signature ethos in mind, the Baublebar masks — which come in packs of two for $12 — are available in various (quirky or timeless) styles. If you want something a bit more unique, you can scoop up some decorated with beads or floral embroidery. Or if you prefer a more classic look, there are others made from summer-ready prints like gingham, checks, and zebra stripes.
But they’re not just cute — they’re smartly designed, too. Made from a soft, breathable, and oh-so-comfy cotton fabric, Baublebar’s double-layer face masks are ideal for the hot summer months. Bonus: They come with adjustable ear loops, so the fit is practically customizable. And cleaning them is easy. Just hand wash after every couple wears, and lay flat to air dry.
If you’ve been waiting for the moment Baublebar unveils face masks, it’s here, and it’s good. Make sure to scoop up a set or two soon, because just like the first drop, this one will be gone in no time. Shop the brand’s cloth masks below.