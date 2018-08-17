Arguably the Best T-Shirt Bra is 50% Off Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

T-shirts are, hands down, the easiest wardrobe essential to shop for. The tough part is finding the right bra to go underneath. Frilly lace options are pretty, but can turn outfits into a lumpy mess, and rigid seaming can leave unsightly lines. So what's the best way to find the perfect T-shirt bra? Easy: Check the reviews.

Right now, shoppers are freaking out over the Freya Idol Balcony bra. Just look it up on Nordstrom, Amazon, or Walmart; you'll find a ton of five-star reviews. It's a wear-everyday bra that's comfortable and undetectable under shirts.

We found a seriously awesome discount on the Frey Idol Balcony bra at the Bare Necessities sale. It's usually $68, but during the sale, you can grab it for only $34. You can also score free shipping when you use the code "FREESHIP" before checking out.

There's no official word on when the discount will end. But to be safe, I'm grabbing mine now. Head over to Bare Necessities to enjoy the discount, and check out more marked-down bras below.