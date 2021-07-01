Shopping

These Butt-Lifting Leggings Actually Make Me Look Forward to Working Out

I get why they had to be restocked more than 30 times last year now.
By Nina Huang
Jun 30, 2021 @ 9:00 pm
Stress relief, an endorphin rush, and maybe getting toned arms along the way are just some of the many reasons most of us work out. For me, there's an ulterior motive: To get to wear leggings all day, every day, with a perfectly legitimate reason. While there might be joy to be found in dressing up these days, my tepid, anxious-about-reopening self still prefers to cocoon in the familiar clothes that got me through the past year-and-a-half. 

No, I won't be abandoning my comfy loungewear, leggings, and sports bras any time soon. As a lifestyle writer, it's my job to know a trusty list of go-tos that never fail in terms of comfort and flattering design, and my most recent chart-topper is Bandier's High-Waisted Center Stage Leggings. A celebrity favorite (Ashley Graham can't stop wearing it), they're Bandier's best-seller and had to be restocked more than 30 times since last year (after having sold more than 21,000 units in 2020), according to the brand.

What sets Bandier's Center Stage Leggings apart from others (including my trustworthy faves by Spanx and Lululemon) is the large anti-slip waistband that stays up better than any other legging I've ever tried. Even through squats, split jumps, bicycle crunches, and other moves that easily lead to sliding waistbands, Bandier's leggings stay well in place without me ever needing to pull them back over my tummy. Don't worry: They won't lead to muffin tops, either. 

And their butt-lifting design is no joke: Like Spanx's famous Jennifer Garner-loved Booty Boost leggings, Bandier's gives me such a perky rearview, I'm tempted to skip doing squats altogether. Many lesser compressive leggings that have a high-waisted design — never mind a thick waistband — can flatten your butt, but Bandier's only flatter them. Pair them with a crop top, and you have a Gen Z-approved outfit ready to go.  

The Center Stage Leggings are also made with one of the most sweat-wicking, buttery-soft materials I've ever felt, and they let me stay perfectly cool even in New York City's sweltering summer heat. I now totally understand why they're the top-selling product by Bandier — they truly can't be beat. In fact, getting to wear them is pretty much the most exciting part about working out for me these days.

Shop them at Bandier below in a variety of cuts (including biker shorts and a version with pockets), and don't miss the brand's Summer Spotlight Sale that runs through Monday, July 5, with up to 80 percent off leggings, bras, sweats, tops and sneakers.

Bandier High Waisted Center Stage Pocket Short

Bandier High Waisted Center Stage Capri Leggings

Bandier High Waisted Center Stage Pocket Leggings

Bandier Mid Rise Center Stage Legging

