When Marimekko Meets Banana Republic: See the Playful Pieces From the New Collection

The Banana Republic Marimekko Collection is set to hit shelves in a few short weeks. Announced back in January, the print-happy collaboration's full lookbook has finally been revealed. Marimekko—a Finnish fashion and design house known for its bold textiles—has created a 25-piece line for the retailer using a unique color palette and popping patterns.

Featuring Banana Republic's iconic designs against Marimekko's signature prints, the limited-edition women's capsule collection includes printed separates, tunics, maxidresses, a romper, and accessories like zippered clutches, ballet flats, and sandals that are perfectly suited for the summer days ahead. Some of our favorite pieces? The polka-dot black-and-white pants, flowing blue maxidress, bright floral tailored shorts, and wear-with-everything ankle-strap leather sandals.

With fun prints and sleek styles, this line is sure to please lovers of both Banana Republic and Marimekko alike. Look for the full collection ($39 to $149) starting May 22 in select Banana Republic stores and on bananarepublic.com.

See all the looks from the Banana Republic Marimekko collection in our gallery!