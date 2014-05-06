When Marimekko Meets Banana Republic: See the Playful Pieces From the New Collection

Courtesy (3)
Kelsey Glein
May 06, 2014 @ 3:20 pm

The Banana Republic Marimekko Collection is set to hit shelves in a few short weeks. Announced back in January, the print-happy collaboration's full lookbook has finally been revealed. Marimekko—a Finnish fashion and design house known for its bold textiles—has created a 25-piece line for the retailer using a unique color palette and popping patterns.

Featuring Banana Republic's iconic designs against Marimekko's signature prints, the limited-edition women's capsule collection includes printed separates, tunics, maxidresses, a romper, and accessories like zippered clutches, ballet flats, and sandals that are perfectly suited for the summer days ahead. Some of our favorite pieces? The polka-dot black-and-white pants, flowing blue maxidress, bright floral tailored shorts, and wear-with-everything ankle-strap leather sandals.

With fun prints and sleek styles, this line is sure to please lovers of both Banana Republic and Marimekko alike. Look for the full collection ($39 to $149) starting May 22 in select Banana Republic stores and on bananarepublic.com.

See all the looks from the Banana Republic Marimekko collection in our gallery!

Look 1

Look 1

V-neck A-line Dress in Siirtolapuutarha Print, Clutch in Siirtolapuutarha Print, Wayfarer in Black, and Ankle-Strap Sandal in Black
Look 2

Look 2

Poplin Top in White, Hampton Pant in Kivet Print, Clutch in Kivet Print, Wayfarer in Black, and Ankle-Strap Sandal in Black
Look 3

Look 3

Peplum Top in Siirtolapuutarha Print, Hampton Short in Siirtolapuutarha Print, and Ankle-Strap Sandal in Teak
Look 4

Look 4

Patio Dress in Siirtolapuutarha Print and Ankle-Strap Sandal in Teak
Look 5

Look 5

V-Neck Shift Dress in Jurmo Print and Ankle-Strap Sandal in Teak
Look 6

Look 6

Peplum Top in Jurmo Print, Hampton Short in Räsymatto Print, Wayfarer in Black, and Ankle-Strap Sandal in Teak
Look 7

Look 7

Caftan in Siirtolapuutarha Print, Wayfarer in Black, and Ankle-Strap Sandal in Teak
Look 8

Look 8

Crew-Neck Sweater in Kivet Print, Mid-length Patio Skirt in Kivet Print, and Ankle-Strap Sandal in Teak

