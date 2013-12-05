Now In Stores: Shop the Full Banana Republic L’Wren Scott Collection!

Josephine Cusumano
Dec 05, 2013 @ 11:40 am

The wait is finally over! Celebrity designer L'Wren Scott has brought some serious glamour to Banana Republic, just in time for the holidays. Starting today, the more than 50-piece limited-edition line for women is now available at select Banana Republic stores and bananarepublic.com. Each piece has been designed with a spin of Scott's timeless style that can easily transition from day to night, perfect for a day at the office followed by a festive holiday party."[The line] beautifully combines the ultra-feminine with wearable polish and will bring a sexy confidence to our consumers," Scott said in a statement. And it certainly shows.

What you can expect to find in stores: peony and candy stripe original prints in winter reds and violet hues adorning skirts, blouses and even pajama sets, brocade-printed skinny jeans, sequined and lace party dresses, and faux-fur boleros ranging in price from $39.50 to $165. The collection also features luxe accessories including scarves and statement clutches retailing between $39.50 to $198. Mad Men's Christina Hendricks and Jessica Pare are just two celebs who are already big fans of Scott's covetable pieces. To get a head start on shopping, look through our gallery to see our favorite looks from the line.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Faux Fur Bolero, Lipstick Red Stripe Blouse and Shades of Red Lip Print Skirt

Burgundy faux-fur bolero, $130; lip print wiggle skirt, $98; lip clutch, $150; available at bananarepublic.com.
2 of 7 Courtesy

Jacquard Shirt Dress and Sequin Cardigan

Garnet red jacquard dress, $140; red sequin cardigan, $98; black velvet clutch, $150; available at bananarepublic.com.
3 of 7 Courtesy

Blue Lace Dress

Midnight blue lace dress, $165; available at bananarepublic.com.
4 of 7 Courtesy

Stripes and Peony Print Tee, Sequin Cardigan and Brocade Skinny Jeans

Black stripes and peony printed tee, $39.50; gun metal v-neck sequin cardigan, $110; black brocade skinny jeans, $89.50; available at bananarepublic.com.
5 of 7 Courtesy

Decadent Glamour Tee and Velvet Jacket

Black "Decadent Glamour" Tee, $39.50; black velvet Bow-Back jacket, $150; available at bananarepublic.com.
6 of 7 Courtesy

Lip-Printed Blouse and Lip Clutch

Shades of red lip-printed blouse, $89.50; beaded lip clutch, $120; available at bananarepublic.com.
7 of 7 Courtesy

Sequin Wiggle Dress and Crackle-Gemmed Clutch

Silver sequin wiggle dress, $165; smoke crackle-gemmed clutch, $198; black faux-fur shrug, $98; available at bananarepublic.com.

