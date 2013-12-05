Now In Stores: Shop the Full Banana Republic L’Wren Scott Collection!

The wait is finally over! Celebrity designer L'Wren Scott has brought some serious glamour to Banana Republic, just in time for the holidays. Starting today, the more than 50-piece limited-edition line for women is now available at select Banana Republic stores and bananarepublic.com. Each piece has been designed with a spin of Scott's timeless style that can easily transition from day to night, perfect for a day at the office followed by a festive holiday party."[The line] beautifully combines the ultra-feminine with wearable polish and will bring a sexy confidence to our consumers," Scott said in a statement. And it certainly shows.

What you can expect to find in stores: peony and candy stripe original prints in winter reds and violet hues adorning skirts, blouses and even pajama sets, brocade-printed skinny jeans, sequined and lace party dresses, and faux-fur boleros ranging in price from $39.50 to $165. The collection also features luxe accessories including scarves and statement clutches retailing between $39.50 to $198. Mad Men's Christina Hendricks and Jessica Pare are just two celebs who are already big fans of Scott's covetable pieces. To get a head start on shopping, look through our gallery to see our favorite looks from the line.

