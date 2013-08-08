Banana Republic's Issa Collection Is Now in Stores (Including a $130 Version of Kate's Sapphire Wrap Dress)

This just in from across the pond: British brand Issa London—a favorite of Kate and Pippa Middleton—has invaded the stores of Banana Republic across the country. Issa’s designer Daniella Helayel teamed up with the retailer to debut a safari-inspired capsule collection filled with wrap-style dresses (including a similar version to Kate’s sapphire engagement dress for $130), sweaters, tops, jewelry and accessories. “We were immediately inspired by Banana Republic’s heritage of safari adventures when we dreamed up this collection together,” Banana Republic Creative Director Simon Keenan said back in April. That inspiration translated into exotic prints like zebra and leopard-covered pieces and textured accessories, like leather envelope clutches and statement gold necklaces. The collection is priced between $39.50 to $150—all available at bananarepublic.com. Repli-Kates, we know you've been waiting for this, so click ahead to start shopping the collection.

1 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Three-Quarter Sleeve Wrap-Tie Dress

$130; bananarepublic.com.
2 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Olive Zebra Printed Ponte Dress

$130; bananarepublic.com.
3 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Coral Printed Kimono Dress

$140; bananarepublic.com.
4 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Brown Zebra Printed Drape Dress

$130; bananarepublic.com.
5 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Olive Zebra-Printed Kimono Dress

$140; bananarepublic.com.
6 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Blue Ceramic Printed Wrap-Tie Dress

$130; bananarepublic.com.
7 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Red Ceramic Printed Three-Quarter Sleeve Dress

$140; bananarepublic.com.
8 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Short-Sleeve Pleated Dress

$130; bananarepublic.com.

