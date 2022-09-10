Amazon Has Tons of Bella Hadid- and Katie Holmes-Approved Balletcore Essentials for Under $50

I believe there is a small part of all of us that wants to be a dancer, whether that was realized by swiping through TikTok or brought upon mid-showing of The Nutcracker. Unfortunately for me, one barre class and I knew I did not have the athleticism of a ballet dancer — but the style? That was still within reach thanks to the rise of balletcore. So while some of us might not have the moves, we can have the look that's been worn by celebrities like Bella Hadid and Katie Holmes. Plus, the celebrity-approved style is affordable and easy to shop for on Amazon for under $50.

Below, we picked out 10 of our favorite balletcore essentials on Amazon, from comfy flats to pretty wrap skirts, that can add a bit of elegance to any outfit:

Ballet flats are having a moment thanks to a trifecta of occurrences including balletcore, the resurgence of the Twee aesthetic, and stars like Holmes and Jennifer Lopez wearing the shoes on repeat. Amazon's best-selling pair comes in 37 colors and has plush soles with a "heel-pillow technology" that makes them a bit more comfortable than those you might have owned before. Or, for more of a statement, consider this strappy pair from Dream Pairs which shoppers say are "comfortable, stylish, and just darn cute."

When it comes to your clothes, balletcore can be styled in multiple ways. You can keep it simple, channeling a dancer on their way to practice with a classic chiffon wrap skirt, or opt for something a bit more dramatic, like this highly rated tulle skirt that comes in 20 fun colors, including glittery options.

You can also bring dancer-inspired elements into your activewear. Intricate strap designs, like we see on this Lovesoft unitard, and cross-waist leggings bring that ballerina elegance to otherwise practical clothes. More than 4,700 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with the Ododos cross-waist leggings, raving that they're breathable, great to "lounge and workout in," and "super flattering."

And, of course, the look wouldn't be complete without accessories. We're totally inspired by Bella Hadid's leg warmer look, and found the perfect cozy lookalikes that over 3,700 shoppers love. Hair bows are also in — the hair trend was spotted on celebs like Sydney Sweeney and Tessa Thompson at the International Film Festival. You can grab your pack of statement-making bows for just $13 on Amazon.

Sure, we can't all be ballerinas, but we can certainly look the part.