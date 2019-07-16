If You Buy One Thing on Prime Day, Make it This Sculpting Bodysuit

Image zoom Instagram/Bali_Intimates

All too often, Prime Day deals on iPads, Instant Pots, or other techy-homey stuff get all the hype during Amazon’s biggest shopping event. And while, yes, those deals are irresistible, there are tons of other categories quietly decimating prices, not least of which is the intimates department.

Yesterday, we called out this ultra-comfortable bra marked down up to 70 percent off as our favorite deal of the day — after finding this new, totally wild discount, we might have to crown a new winner. This Bali Women's Shapewear Ultra Light Bodybriefer has over 400 near-perfect reviews, and it’s currently on sale (in all sizes) for 70 percent off. This shaping bodysuit usually retails for $62, but for today only, you can get it for just $19.

The tummy- and butt-sculpting shapewear comes in sizes 34B through 40DD, offering high bust support, and is available in both beige and black. A hook and eye closure makes this one-piece easy to slip in and out of, and its nylon-spandex blend fabric will hold you in all day without being uncomfortably tight.

Reviewers stand behind this suit as the perfect everyday garment to wear under clothes, and a great substitute to bra and underwear separates. Its lacy bodice even makes it eye-catching enough to wear under sheer clothing in the summer. “I love this bodybriefer,” writes one buyer.

“I wasn't looking for compression shapewear. I just wanted something to wear under dresses to give me a smooth look. I love how comfortable this is without making me hurt. All the shapewear I've tried compresses too much. After just an hour of wear I'm in pain. But with this I can wear it all day and still be comfortable. The straps are comfortable without cutting into my shoulders. I don't feel hot and sweaty during wear instead it's very breathable. I bought my bra size 36DD and it fits perfectly. The cups are more full coverage but it's visible with lower cut tops or dresses.”

Shop the best bodysuit deal we’ve found all Prime Day for a staggering 70 percent off on Amazon.com.