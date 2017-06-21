Balenciaga Sent Actual Dads and Kids Down the Runway for Paris Fashion Week

Jun 21, 2017

Father’s Day may be over, but Balenciaga was still celebrating dads when they debuted their Menswear Spring 2018 collection at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. The fashion house sent hot dads (and adorable kids!) down the runway in its new and remarkably casual spring line.

Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia hand-picked Zurich locals to walk down the runway in his latest show, giving off a Swiss family vibe as the dads and kiddos strutted down the runway (or in many cases, got a ride in some sturdy arms). The whole show was set outside in a park, giving off a decidedly dressed-down look.

According to the show’s notes, the collection was inspired by “young dads in the park with their kids at the weekend,” and models walked the runway in rugby shirts, hiking gear, lived-in jeans, and parkas. For the more dressed-up looks, Gvasalia chose oversized tailored jackets, whose size was “accentuated by weights in sleeves and linings.” Because that off-duty dad look doesn’t come easy.

Keep scrolling for more of the hot dads and cute kids who made their runway debut.

1 of 6 Catwalking/Getty

Fisherman chic is in.

2 of 6 Catwalking/Getty

Acid-wash jeans just scream "dad off-duty."

3 of 6 Catwalking/Getty

Next thing you know, your dad will be wearing shorts over his pants.

4 of 6 Catwalking/Getty

These kids have nailed weekend cool.

5 of 6 Catwalking/Getty

This kiddo needs ear plugs to protect him from the applause.

6 of 6 Catwalking/Getty

That, my friends, is how you make your runway debut.

