Gamer Girls Assemble: A Nintendo-Themed Bag Collection Is Here

Courtesy
Kim Duong
Aug 24, 2017 @ 8:30 pm

Calling all gamer-fashion-girl hybrids: Our time has come. Thanks to LeSportsac’s latest collaboration with none other than the OG video game kingdom (that’s Nintendo, if you really weren’t sure) we can now finally sport our love for all things Gameboy and Mario alike.

The Nintendo x LeSportsac collaboration comes at us as a glorious 35+ piece collection of travel-friendly cross-bodies, totes, backpacks, and (yes) fanny packs. What’s more is the line-up of zipper-pull pouches shaped like a Gameboy, a hatena block, and a piranha plant for all you true Nintendo nerds out there.

Get your hands on the Nintendo x LeSportsac collection at lesportsac.com and shop our favorite styles below.

 

1 of 5 Courtesy

FANNY PACK

$65 SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

GAMEBOY POUCH

$45 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

COIN CUBE POUCH

$40 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

MARIO-THEMED BACKPACK

$95 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

PIRANHA PLANT POUCH

$35 SHOP NOW

