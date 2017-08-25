Gamer Girls Assemble: A Nintendo-Themed Bag Collection Is Here

Calling all gamer-fashion-girl hybrids: Our time has come. Thanks to LeSportsac’s latest collaboration with none other than the OG video game kingdom (that’s Nintendo, if you really weren’t sure) we can now finally sport our love for all things Gameboy and Mario alike.

The Nintendo x LeSportsac collaboration comes at us as a glorious 35+ piece collection of travel-friendly cross-bodies, totes, backpacks, and (yes) fanny packs. What’s more is the line-up of zipper-pull pouches shaped like a Gameboy, a hatena block, and a piranha plant for all you true Nintendo nerds out there.

Get your hands on the Nintendo x LeSportsac collection at lesportsac.com and shop our favorite styles below.