Bags To Buy Now and Wear Through The Holiday Season

Elana Zajdman
Nov 05, 2017 @ 3:30 pm

As we head into the holiday season, it's time to take a look in your closet and make sure you have your essentials. This includes game-changing bijoux, dancing shoes, and of course party bags.

From classic and minimal to embellished and bohemian, we've put together a list of some of our favorite bags of the season so you can party hop while looking your absolute best. 

Purple Satin Embellished Drawstring Pouch

This bag is totally unique and looks like it could be a vintage find from your chic grandmother's closet! 

Multi-textured mini bag

The feathers and beading together create a dark-romantic vibe and no matter what dress you pair it with, the bag will look completely unique. 

Mini top handle bag

For a polished, modern spin turn to a structured top handle bag.

Velvet Rope Drawstring Bag

Look to a drawstring bag to put your utmost essentials for any cocktail party. 

Top Handle Lady Bag

Pair this with a cocktail dress for evening or jeans for an office party. 

Red Velvet

There's no better way to stand out in a crowd then with a chic red bag. 

Short-strap Pearl Embellished bag

For an edgier look, pair this bag with a kitten heel bootie and some fun trousers.

 

Velvet Oversized Clutch

For a polished, bohemian spin, try a jewel toned velvet hue.

Oversized Crystal Embellished Clutch

This ultra sexy bag will look great with your favorite mini dress for a night out on the town with your girlfriends. 

Shearling Drawstring Pouch Bag

For an ultra-feminine addition to any look, opt for blush tones. 

Marigold Top Handle Velvet Bag

Marigold is one of the hottest colors of the season and it will look great with everything! 

Tassle Embroidered Clutch Bag

For a bohemian twist, look no further than this bag to take your look from modern to bohemian in seconds. 

