Bags To Buy Now and Wear Through The Holiday Season

Courtesy (4)
As we head into the holiday season, it's time to take a look in your closet and make sure you have your essentials. This includes game-changing bijoux, dancing shoes, and of course party bags.
From classic and minimal to embellished and bohemian, we've put together a list of some of our favorite bags of the season so you can party hop while looking your absolute best.
VIDEO: 5 Outrageous Neiman Marcus Holiday Gifts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement