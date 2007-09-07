Who doesn’t need a clutch, a tote and something in between? Pick from the season’s stylish two-tones, oversize slouchy hobos, chic day clutches or ultra-roomy totes. We’ve got the bag (or two or three or 20) for you.
Oversize Talk about having a big purse-onality. These shapely bags make sure you have plenty of room for all your daily (or weekly) essentials-and then some.
Leather bag, Botkier, $695.
Svend Lindbaek
Oversize
Canvas-and-leather bag, Louis Vuitton, $1,260; 866-884-8866.
See more oversize bags
Svend Lindbaek
Day Clutches
The classic nighttime bag is de-glitzed and reworked for day. In straw, distressed leathers and embroidered cottons, there’s nothing black-tie about them.
Raffia-and-leather clutch, Kate Spade, $145.
Svend Lindbaek
Day Clutches
Leather, Guess Collection, $135; 800-394-8377 for stores.
See more day clutches
Svend Lindbaek
Totes
"The shape is a blank canvas," says designer Lucy Wallace Eustice of M.Z. Wallace. It’s a work carryall in polished leather, or a weekend bag in cotton or raffia.
Printed straw tote with leather handles, M.Z. Wallace, $185; 888-600-5559.
Svend Lindbaek
Totes
Leather tote, Donna Karan Collection, $795; 866-240-4700.
See more totes
Svend Lindbaek
1 of
7
Advertisement
1 of 6Svend Lindbaek
Bags
Who doesn’t need a clutch, a tote and something in between? Pick from the season’s stylish two-tones, oversize slouchy hobos, chic day clutches or ultra-roomy totes. We’ve got the bag (or two or three or 20) for you.
Oversize Talk about having a big purse-onality. These shapely bags make sure you have plenty of room for all your daily (or weekly) essentials-and then some.
Leather bag, Botkier, $695.
Advertisement
2 of 6Svend Lindbaek
Oversize
Canvas-and-leather bag, Louis Vuitton, $1,260; 866-884-8866.
See more oversize bags
3 of 6Svend Lindbaek
Day Clutches
The classic nighttime bag is de-glitzed and reworked for day. In straw, distressed leathers and embroidered cottons, there’s nothing black-tie about them.
Raffia-and-leather clutch, Kate Spade, $145.
Advertisement
4 of 6Svend Lindbaek
Day Clutches
Leather, Guess Collection, $135; 800-394-8377 for stores.
See more day clutches
Advertisement
5 of 6Svend Lindbaek
Totes
"The shape is a blank canvas," says designer Lucy Wallace Eustice of M.Z. Wallace. It’s a work carryall in polished leather, or a weekend bag in cotton or raffia.
Printed straw tote with leather handles, M.Z. Wallace, $185; 888-600-5559.
Advertisement
6 of 6Svend Lindbaek
Totes
Leather tote, Donna Karan Collection, $795; 866-240-4700.
See more totes
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.