There’s no denying an incredible moment of change is happening in fashion, as a new generation of designers, models, and photographers arrives with a mission to challenge the status quo.

But even as strides are being made regarding diversity and inclusion, one problem persists at the very top, where few women hold positions of power. The majority of luxury women’s brands are designed by men, and only 14 percent of major brands have a woman as CEO, according to a CFDA report in May.

So in keeping with this issue’s theme of Badass Women, we are celebrating those innovative and entrepreneurial spirits whose actions and words are inspiring nothing short of a revolution. One commonality among so many originals featured here is a sense of fearlessness when it comes to getting down to work and pursuing what they know is right. Whether it’s Rihanna’s stated aim to design products that cater to all skin tones and sizes or Tamara Mellon’s efforts to promote pay equality beyond her own company, each example represents one step in the march toward an industry that better reflects the broader world.

