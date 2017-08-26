7 Chic Stores with Student Discounts

Aug 26, 2017

Shopping on a student budget can be tricky. We've been there, done that, and can feel your pain. But just because you're watching your spending doesn't mean you have to compromise your style. You deserve a treat every once and a while, and we've found a handful of brands that would agree. The stores below offer student discounts either online, in-store, or both! Browse through for sweet deals that will keep you and your wallet feeling good!

MADEWELL JACKET

Student Discount: 15% off in-store 

Madewell $118 ($100 with student discount) SHOP NOW
TOPSHOP SHIRT

Student Discount: 10% off in-store & online

Topshop $40 ($36 with student discount) SHOP NOW
J. CREW SHORTS

Student Discount: 15% off in-store

J. Crew $60 ($51 with student discount) SHOP NOW
AQ/AQ TROUSERS

Student Discount: 20% online through Student Beans or UNiDAYS

AQ/AQ $210 ($168 with student discount) SHOP NOW
BANANA REPUBLIC DRESS

Student Discount: 15% off in-store

Banana Republic $138 ($118 with student discount) SHOP NOW
GLAMOROUS TOTE BAG

Student Discount: Shop online through ASOS and receive 10% off

Glamorous $45 ($40 with student discount) SHOP NOW
CLUB MONACO SHOES

Student Discount: 15% off in-store and online

Club Monaco $269 ($229 with student discount) SHOP NOW

