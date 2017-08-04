Ace Your First Week of School With These Cute Outfits

A new school year calls for wardrobe updates, and what better way to beat those end-of-summer blues than with some retail therapy?

First lesson of the year: trends that are both fashion-forward and comfortable are the perfect equation to make any 8 a.m. class a bit more bearable. Try your hand at pajama-inspired blouses or bomber-and-hoodie combos for major extra credit. Looking to make a memorable first impression? Update the old collared shirt and trouser with a quirky polo and tailored pants.

Follow these style tips, and you'll go straight to the head of the class in no time!