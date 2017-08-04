Ace Your First Week of School With These Cute Outfits

A new school year calls for wardrobe updates, and what better way to beat those end-of-summer blues than with some retail therapy?

First lesson of the year: trends that are both fashion-forward and comfortable are the perfect equation to make any 8 a.m. class a bit more bearable. Try your hand at pajama-inspired blouses or bomber-and-hoodie combos for major extra credit. Looking to make a memorable first impression? Update the old collared shirt and trouser with a quirky polo and tailored pants.

Follow these style tips, and you'll go straight to the head of the class in no time!

 

 

Pajama-Style Blouse + High-Waisted Jeans = Classroom Appropriate Loungewear 

Shop the look: Zara blouse, $40; zara.com. M.i.H. jeans, $225; mih-jeans.com. Adam Selman X Le Specs sunglasses, $119; lespecs.com. Matt & Nat backpack, $112 (originally $160); mattandnat.com; H&M slides, $50; hm.com.

Bomber Jacket + Hoodie + Denim Skirt = All-Star Athleisure 

Shop the look: Gap jacket, $90; gap.com. Uniqlo hoodie, $20; uniqlo.com. Topshop skirt, $55; topshop.com. Madewell backpack, $68; madewell.com. Tretorn sneakers, $70; tretorn.com.

RETRO POLO + MENSWEAR INSPIRED TROUSERS = GEEK CHIC

Shop the look: Coach polo, $350; coach.com. A.P.C. pants, $385; apc.fr. J. Crew barrette, $13; jcrew.com. & Other Stories pencil case, $39; stories.com. Aldo shoes, $35 (originally $70); aldoshoes.com. Warby Parker glasses, $95; warbyparker.com.

