Shop the 24 Most-Stylish Tech Accessories For Your iPad, Kindle, or Cell Phone

Chalk it up to back-to-school season, or the Friday release of Jobs -- the Steve Jobs biopic starring Ashton Kutcher -- but we've had everything tech-related on our minds this week! To celebrate the film and kick off the fall semester on a stylish note, we've culled the latest designs and chicest cases to outfit your iPad, Kindle, iPhone, and more. After all, why should a new back-to-school wardrobe be limited to just your little one? With these 24 chic options, you'll want to dress your device in a new getup every day. Click the photo to start shopping now!

