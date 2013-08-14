Shop the 24 Most-Stylish Tech Accessories For Your iPad, Kindle, or Cell Phone

Chalk it up to back-to-school season, or the Friday release of Jobs -- the Steve Jobs biopic starring Ashton Kutcher -- but we've had everything tech-related on our minds this week! To celebrate the film and kick off the fall semester on a stylish note, we've culled the latest designs and chicest cases to outfit your iPad, Kindle, iPhone, and more. After all, why should a new back-to-school wardrobe be limited to just your little one? With these 24 chic options, you'll want to dress your device in a new getup every day. Click the photo to start shopping now!

1 of 24 Courtesy

Smythson

Folding iPad case, $550; smythson.com.
2 of 24 Courtesy

Longchamp

Leather Veau Foulonne iPad Case, $165; longchamp.com.
3 of 24 Courtesy

Zac Zac Posen

Shirley iPad sleeve, $52.50; bloomingdales.com.
4 of 24 Courtesy

Tory Burch

Bow neoprene iPad sleeve, $59.50; toryburch.com.
5 of 24 Courtesy

Ted Baker London

Bow patent tablet case, $70; tedbaker.com.
6 of 24 Courtesy

Kate Spade

Chevron iPad folio, $85; katespade.com.
7 of 24 Courtesy

Diane von Furstenberg

Printed lips iPad case, $59.50; bloomingdales.com.
8 of 24 Courtesy

Valentino

Calfskin iPad cover with pyramid studs, $795; nordstrom.com.
9 of 24 Courtesy

Marc by Marc Jacobs

'It's Back' iPad case, $88.98; nordstrom.com.
10 of 24 Courtesy

Dolce & Gabbana

Leopard print iPad case, $275; nordstrom.com.
11 of 24 Courtesy

Jonathan Adler

Heart leather iPad case, $110.60; bloomingdales.com.
12 of 24 Courtesy

Belkin Orla Kiely

Wallflower iPad case, $59.99; target.com.
13 of 24 Courtesy

Kate Spade

Compostion Notebook iPad folio, $85; katespade.com.
14 of 24 Courtesy

Case Scenario

Flowers Samsung Galaxy S4 case, $30; nordstrom.com.
15 of 24 Courtesy

Zazzle

Bright Turquoise Tribal Samsung Galaxy S4 cover, $44.95; zazzle.com.
16 of 24 Courtesy

Belkin Orla Kiely

Multi-Stem iPhone 5 case, $39.99; target.com.
17 of 24 Courtesy

Mara Hoffman

Printed iPhone 5 Case, $40; urbanoutfitters.com.
18 of 24 Courtesy

Griffin

Exposed Case for iPod Nano, $24.95; apple.com.
19 of 24 Courtesy

Kate Spade

'Business as Usual' laptop sleeve, $60; katespade.com.
20 of 24 Courtesy

Marimekko

Huppu laptop case, $99; marimekko.com.
21 of 24 Courtesy

Kate Spade

Pebbled leather Kindle case, $49.50; amazon.com.
22 of 24 Courtesy

Caseable

'Follow the Sky' Kindle cover, $44.90; caseable.com.
23 of 24 Courtesy

Jonathan Adler

Punctuation Nook cover, $14.97; barnesandnoble.com.
24 of 24 Courtesy

Jonathan Adler

Elephant Nook case, $39.99; target.com.

