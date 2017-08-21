17 Back-to-School Movies That Earned Straight A's for Style

Back-to-school season tends to elicit a rollercoaster of emotions. It marks the end of many things (read: shoreside excursions and summer flings), but it also signifies many beginnings, like sweater weather, a clean slate, and fall fashion. To make that transition sweeter, we looked to Hollywood to give us a boost in school spirit—even for those of us who have already graduated.

We rounded up the most memorable fashions from a library of campus-centric movies that we absolutely adore. From Mean Girls' fashion rules ("On Wednesdays, we wear pink") to The Breakfast Club's cliquey stereotypes (a brain, an athlete, a basket case, a princess, and a criminal), queue up these 14 iconic and sartorially driven films, which will leave you quoting one-liners and memorizing outfits from now until the school year ends.