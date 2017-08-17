7 Back-to-School Essentials to Make You the Class Style Star 

Christian Vierig/Getty
Ann Jacoby
Aug 17, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

It's the night before your first day of school. Your alarm is set and your backpack is fully stocked with new supplies. But what are you going to wear? It's arguably one of the biggest questions to ask yourself before reuniting with your classmates and walking down those hallways again after months of summertime bliss. Luckily, we've thought this through and found the stand-out accessories and head-turning fashion you'll need to make this school year your best year yet. Scroll through to see what passed our test!

1 of 7 Courtesy

Old-School Corduroy Skirt

Aritzia $85 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Baseball Tee Sweater

Madewell $65 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Throwback High-Waisted Jeans

Goldsign $360 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Colorful Pencil Case

State Bags $22 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Sleek Backpack

Matt & Nat $145 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Statement Loafers

Zara $50 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Fresh Kicks

Converse $85 SHOP NOW

