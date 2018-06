1 of 7 Imaxtree

WHY WE LOVE IT

Memories of last year’s record snowfalls have inspired an avalanche of let’s-get-cozy clothing, in down, fur (both real and fake), quilted fabrics, shearling, and wool, plus ingenious combinations of all the above. What makes these pieces so desirable is how functional and fashionable they are. Don this seasonal armor and you will shiver no more.



HOW TO WEAR IT

Your best plan of attack: Make a statement with an extraordinary coat-one with a lush collar or a bright quilted lining. Keep the look simple with trousers and a turtleneck (which are bigger than ever). You can also opt for a touch of plush: a soft-sleeve dress, a furry hat, or quilted booties; each will generate a little heat on its own.



Photos: (left to right) Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Altruzarra, Celine