Shoppers Say This $27 Swimsuit Is "Flattering" and "Supportive" for Big Busts
When you have a large bust, finding swimsuits that are both cute and supportive can feel downright impossible. The strappy styles seen in most storefronts can lead to saggy-looking breasts, while underwire options might not hold the girls in exactly how you need.
Amazon shoppers believe they've found the "perfect" swimsuit for women with bigger chests: the B2Prity One-Piece Swimsuit. This "cute and flattering" one-piece has all of the elements necessary to support a large bust, including removable cups and adjustable halter straps that can be worn two ways. Although the swimsuit offers full coverage on the front and sides, the deep-V plunging neckline and open back show just the right amount of skin.
The B2Prity One-Piece Swimsuit has a ruched pattern around the belly to help you feel comfortable and confident at the beach. And because the bathing suit comes in sizes small through 22 plus, reviewers on Amazon called it a "flattering suit for all sizes."
Shoppers gave this best-selling swimsuit 9,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and particularly love how "supportive" it is. "It feels nice and tight on the tummy so you feel pulled in, but the spandex is loose on the top, giving a ruched effect," wrote one reviewer. "I always get compliments when I wear it," another person said.
And new moms said the versatile one-piece "hugs in all the right places" with extra breathing room up top. "The chest area covers my bits with fabric to spare, so I don't have to worry if my breast will fall out," yet another reviewer added.
The B2Prity One-Piece Swimsuit comes in 40 chic and fun patterns, including olive green, deep orange, wine red, and more, meaning it pairs effortlessly with a silky sarong, casual jean shorts, or flowy beach pants. You can also switch up the neckline to offer more coverage or show more skin. The possibilities are endless!
So, get ready for Memorial Day weekend by snagging a few versions of this popular one-piece. The only thing you'll have to worry about is keeping your beach margarita cool.