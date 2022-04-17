Shoppers Say This $27 Swimsuit Is "Flattering" and "Supportive" for Big Busts

Amazon shoppers believe they've found the "perfect" swimsuit for women with bigger chests: the B2Prity One-Piece Swimsuit. This "cute and flattering" one-piece has all of the elements necessary to support a large bust, including removable cups and adjustable halter straps that can be worn two ways. Although the swimsuit offers full coverage on the front and sides, the deep-V plunging neckline and open back show just the right amount of skin.