Inspired by the Runway: Shop Fall-Ready Cutout Dresses

Don’t be so quick to kiss your cutout dresses good-bye. For fall, designers Michelle Ochs and Carly Cushnie of Cushnie et Ochs and Alexis Mabille of his namesake label reinterpreted the skin-baring style and delivered cutout dresses in heavy fabrics and moody colors. These peek-a-boo pieces spotted on the fall runways triggered serious shopping inspiration, so we gathered similar styles at every price point. Faux-leather trimmed cutouts, long-sleeve styles with midriff slits, and lace-like peepholes all carved their way into fall's offerings. Click to shop now.

