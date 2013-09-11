Inspired by the Runway: Shop Fall-Ready Cutout Dresses

Imaxtree (2), Courtesy (2)
Alexandra DeRosa
Sep 11, 2013 @ 4:55 pm

Don’t be so quick to kiss your cutout dresses good-bye. For fall, designers Michelle Ochs and Carly Cushnie of Cushnie et Ochs and Alexis Mabille of his namesake label reinterpreted the skin-baring style and delivered cutout dresses in heavy fabrics and moody colors. These peek-a-boo pieces spotted on the fall runways triggered serious shopping inspiration, so we gathered similar styles at every price point. Faux-leather trimmed cutouts, long-sleeve styles with midriff slits, and lace-like peepholes all carved their way into fall's offerings. Click to shop now.

MORE:
Shop Like a Fashion Editor (No Matter Your Budget!)
• How to Make Your Summer Pieces Work for Fall, Too
50 Clothes We Love— All $50 and Under

1 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Carven

Velvet, $335; theoutnet.com.
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy Photo

River Island

Leather, $240; riverisland.com.
3 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Paper Dolls

Viscose, nylon, and elastane, $94; houseoffraser.com.
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy Photo

River Island

Polyester, $56; riverisland.com.
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy Photo

French Connection

Viscose, polyamide, and elastane, $268; frenchconnection.com.
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Miss Selfridge

Polyester, $68; missselfridge.com.
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Neon Rose

Polyester and viscose, $52; houseoffraser.com.
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Rebecca Taylor

Polyester, rayon, and spandex, $275; rebeccataylor.com.
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Topshop

Nylon, $130; topshop.com.
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy Photo

French Connection

Polyester, rayon, and elastane, $160; frenchconnection.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!