Autumnal Accents

Sep 12, 2007 @ 6:07 pm
Boots
Boots
Leather boots, Hollywould, $895; 212-219-1905 or hollywould.com.
Watch
Watch
Watch with leather strap, Dooney amp Bourke, $165; 212-223-7444 or dooney.com.
Gloves
Gloves
Leather gloves, La Crasia Gloves, $125; 212-803-1600.
Sunglasses
Sunglasses
Acetate sunglasses, Christian Roth, $298; at Bergdorf Goodman.
Bag
Bag
Leather bag, Jessica Simpson, $258; zappos.com.
Flats
Flats
Leather flats, Tory Burch, $195; 212-334-3000 or toryburch.com.
Belt
Belt
Leather belt with brass, Calvin Klein, $48; at Macy's.
Necklace
Necklace
Gold-plated brass necklace, Banana Republic, $48; bananarepublic.com.
