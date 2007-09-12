whitelogo
Autumnal Accents
Autumnal Accents
InStyle.com
Sep 12, 2007 @ 6:07 pm
Boots
Leather boots, Hollywould, $895; 212-219-1905 or
hollywould.com
.
Brian Henn
Watch
Watch with leather strap, Dooney amp Bourke, $165; 212-223-7444 or
dooney.com
.
Brian Henn
Gloves
Leather gloves, La Crasia Gloves, $125; 212-803-1600.
Brian Henn
Sunglasses
Acetate sunglasses, Christian Roth, $298; at Bergdorf Goodman.
Brian Henn
Bag
Leather bag, Jessica Simpson, $258;
zappos.com
.
Brian Henn
Flats
Leather flats, Tory Burch, $195; 212-334-3000 or
toryburch.com
.
Brian Henn
Belt
Leather belt with brass, Calvin Klein, $48; at Macy's.
Brian Henn
Necklace
Gold-plated brass necklace, Banana Republic, $48;
bananarepublic.com
.
Brian Henn
