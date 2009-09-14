August 31-September 6

InStyle.com
Sep 14, 2009 @ 7:38 am
Tommy Hilfiger
pinterest
Fashion Week Sneak Peek: Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger tells us his Spring 2010 collection is inspired by the American way-a nod to California in the 1960s. Come back to Designer Central on September 18th for the full collection and see the designer's interpretation of retro West Coast style.

Check back daily until the first day of fashion week (September 11th) for more exclusive sketches!

- Joyann King
Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger
InStyle Weddings - Christina Hendricks
pinterest
InStyle Weddings Cover Girl: Christina Hendricks
Mad Men's Christina Hendricks looks stunning in Carolina Herrera on the fall cover of InStyle Weddings. Her character's retro tastes certainly suit the real-life bride-to-be. Check InStyleWeddings.com on Tuesday for exclusive details on Hendricks's upcoming nuptials to fiance Geoffrey Arend (hint: there are some Mad Men-inspired touches) and pick up the issue, on newsstands now, for even more dream day details.

- Joyann King
Emmy Rossum - Tyra Banks
pinterest
Who Looked Hot This Week?
It's Friday, which means that it's time to cast your vote in the People StyleWatch Who Looked Hot This Week poll. And the nominees are: Tyra Banks in one-shouldered Rachel Roy, Emmy Rossum in a white bejeweled dress, Jessica Lowndes in a black lace minidress, Rumer Willis in cutout Zac Posen and Eva Mendes in a red-hot leopard print gown.

Watch the video and decide for yourself!

- Joyann King
Gary Gershoff/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/Getty
Valentino - contest
pinterest
Win a Valentino Red Dress, Watch the Documentary!
How would you like to watch a documentary about dazzling couture while wearing couture? To celebrate the release of Valentino The Last Emperor on DVD, Decades is giving away a piece of fashion history-a vintage column crepe Valentino gown in none other than Valentino Red! Just e-mail your full name and address to valentinodvdcontest@phase4films.com for your chance to win.

- Joyann King
Benoit Tessier/Reuters; Courtesy of Valentino
What's Right Now - Rumer Willis Talks Films and Fashion
pinterest
Rumer Willis Talks Films and Fashion
She played a geek-turned-goddess in the 2008 comedy House Bunny, now Rumer Willis is a nerd who kicks some butt in the horror movie Sorority Row, which hits theaters on September 11. She's got a chick flick and a slasher film on her resume, so it's time for television. "I'm working on 90210 right now. I play a high school journalist, but I don't really know what my storyline is yet," says Willis. "But it's a great set and a fun cast." Rumer also told us she'd like to act in a dramatic period piece someday, which makes total sense considering that she loves to get dressed up. "I have a fashion problem; I love clothes," she admits. "I would love to design a line of clothing for both men and women and maybe jewelry too. But one thing at a time!"

-Bronwyn Barnes
Jason Merritt/Getty; Courtesy of Summit Entertainment
Azzaro Anne Hathaway
pinterest
Design Your Own Azzaro Gown
Couture just got personal. Azzaro, the label responsible for Anne Hathaway's white-hot red carpet moment, is offering a custom design service where you can mix and match the details of 12 dresses, including looks from the latest collection, plus iconic styles. Your custom design will be delivered to you with a personalized satin label plus a frame-worthy sketch. "The elements are created exclusively to ensure no one else will have an identical dress," Azzaro CEO Nathalie Franson told WWD. Look for the Azzaro Couture service this month on net-a-porter.com.

- Joyann King
Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Courtesy of Azzaro
Lunchtime Links!
pinterest
Lunchtime Links!

Peter Som is rumored to be on the move again. His next fashion destination? The house of Tommy Hilfiger. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;

Red Hot Sale Alert: Susan Farber handbags on sale at GiltFuse.com now! amp#91;GiltFuse.comamp#93;

Lunchtime Video: Get a sneak peek at Whitney Port's new man on the new season of The City. amp#91;People.comamp#93;

Supermodel Bar Rafaeli doesn't diet, in fact, she eats desserts! amp#91;TheInsider.comamp#93;

Fashion for a good cause: Kyle's Treehouse will be screen printing T-shirts at the tents during fashion week in support of Fashion for Autism. amp#91;KylesTreehouse.comamp#93;

Diane Sawyer will fill Charles Gibson shoes-er, heels-as the anchor for ABC's World News. amp#91;NYTimes.comamp#93;

Jason Kempin/WireImage; Courtesy of Guilt Fuse; Splash News; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Courtesy of Kyle's Tree House; Jason Kempin/WireImage
Ugly Betty
pinterest
The Recession Hits Wilhelmina's Wardrobe
While Betty is rumored to get a makeover on the new season of Ugly Betty, it sounds like Wilhelmina Slater may be getting a makeunder. The super stylish editrix's wardrobe has been hit by the recession, leaving the show's wardrobe team to search the sale racks and vintage bins for designer steals. In an interview for WWD Vanessa Williams said, "With the economic situation what it is, we scaled down in terms of the type of clothing that we're getting... we are being mindful of the budget and waiting for markdowns on Ugly Betty."

Watch Ugly Betty's season premiere on October 9 on ABC.

- Joyann King
Courtesy of ABC
Rachel Zoe - QVC
pinterest
First Look: Rachel Zoe for QVC
Get your credit cards ready! Here is a sneak peak at Rachel Zoe's collection for QVC, including red carpet-worthy jewels, luxe-looking faux furs and sparkly evening bags, all in Zoe's signature retro-glam style. Priced from $32-$130, these pieces are an easy and affordable way to add some bling to your basics this fall. The collection will debut on QVC.com September 12th at 8pm EST.

- Joyann King
Black/startraksphoto; Courtesy of QVC
Amazing Cartier
pinterest
Coffee Table Book Bijou: Amazing Cartier
Floral and fauna never looked more beautiful thanks to the fanciful designs of Cartier. Since the 1930's, the fine jewelry house has been creating whimsical and extraordinary pieces winning the favor of high-society and tastemakers. Study the pioneering of the design dynasty in Amazing Cartier-a small price to pay for such precious jewels.

Amazing Cartier, $57; visit amazon.com.

- Joyann King
Courtesy of Rizzoli
Rebecca Taylor - fashion week
pinterest
Fashion Week Sneak Peak: Rebecca Taylor
Rebecca Taylor tells us her Spring 2010 collection "encompasses playful use of colors, prints and textures." Taylor is inspired by urban femininity and said her upcoming collection will be "sharper than seasons past where strong shoulders and a new, waisted silhouette enhance the look our girl wantonly craves."

Check back daily until the first day of fashion week (September 11th) for more exclusive sketches.

- Joyann King
Courtesy of Rebecca Taylor; Andrew H. Walker/Getty
Hillary Duff - Leighton Meester - Gossip Girl - Taylor Momsen
pinterest
Style On Set: Gossip Girl Goes Flapper
Spotted: The entire Gossip Girl cast clad in ensembles better fit for a 1920s saloon than present day Manhattan (think Chuck Bass in head-to-toe pinstripes). We love Taylor Momsen's gangster-style jumpsuit and Hillary Duff's jeweled headband, but it's Leighton Meester in black pearl necklaces and a netted cloche that gets our style vote.

• See more Gossip Girl style.

- Joyann King
Jose Perez/Splash News; McKenzie/Retna; CMB/Splash News
Tracy Reese
pinterest
Fashion Week Sneak Peek: Tracy Reese
Tracy Reese wants us to have a spring in our step-literally! She tells us her Spring 2010 collection is all about a "modern and upbeat attitude." Reese is inspired by "vibrant hues and the combination of architectural shapes and easy folds on drapey materials."

Check back daily until the first day of fashion week (September 11th) for more exclusive sketches.

- Joyann King
Courtesy of Tracy Reese; Stephen Lovekin/Getty
Lunchtime Links!
pinterest
Lunchtime Links!

Lunchtime Video: Go behind-the-scenes at the making of YSL's Manifesto V. amp#91;YSL.comamp#93;

Follow Alexander McQueen on Twitter and get the inside scoop on his upcoming show! amp#91;Twitter.comamp#93;

Forget vampire fangs, now it's all about the long-haired werewolves and their dangerous claws.amp#91;People.comamp#93;

Get Betty Draper's flawless face with insider tips the Mad Men makeup artist. amp#91;PeopleStylewatch.comamp#93;

Put your foot in your mouth with these Laduree macaroons designed by the king of stilettos, Christian Louboutin. amp#91;FashionWeekDaily.comamp#93;

Saturday Night Live just got two new leading ladies-watch out Tina Fey! amp#91;Jezebel.comamp#93;

Courtesy of YSL; Imaxtree; Johnstone/Kreusch/INFphoto; Carin Baer/AMC; Courtesy of Laduree; Courtesy of SNL
Sarah Jessica Parker - Flashdance - Sex and The City sequel
pinterest
Style on Set: Carrie Channels Flashdance
On the set of the Sex and The City sequel yesterday, Sarah Jessica Parker's third costume change had her channeling Jennifer Beals in the '80s classic Flashdance in an off-the-shoulder sweatshirt and permed hairstyle. Is this a look at a younger Carrie's move to the Big Apple? If the vintage luggage and vehicles spotted on-scene are any indication, it looks like we might be on to a plot line.

Stay tuned for more on-set updates! Until then, get your style fix with our coverage of the first Sex and The City film.

- Joyann King
Janet Mayer/PR Photos; Globe Photos
Monique Lhuillier - fashion week
pinterest
Fashion Week Sneak Peek: Monique Lhuillier
Monique Lhuillier tells us her Spring 2010 collection is inspired by the Massai, a group of indigenous African nomads. Visit our Designer Central on September 11th for the full collection to see the designer's ladylike interpretation of their wrapping techniques and unique use of color.

Check back daily until fashion week for more exclusive sketches.

- Joyann King
Courtesy of Monique Lhuillier (2)
Sarah Jessica Parker - Sex and The City - Christian Louboutins
pinterest
Style on Set: Carrie Loves Her Louboutins!
The first Sex and The City movie focused on "labels and love" and so far the sequel appears to be all about the Louboutins. After dazzling 5th Avenue in her crystal-encrusted Pigalles, Carrie hit the streets of N.Y.C. in a Halston Heritage dress, accessorized with a pair of yellow t-strap spikes and a pink hobo bag, both by the famed French designer. Footwear aficionados still have a chance to track down the heels, but if it's the hot pink handbag you're after, you're out of luck. The bright hue is a one-of-a-kind, but is available in gray. Speaking of L-words, we noticed that Carrie has swapped her trademark horseshoe for a four-leaf clover pendant-must be her new lucky charm.

• Sylvia Bag, $1795; visit saks.com.
• Gino T-straps, $865; call 888-222-7639.

-Bronwyn Barnes
Gustavo Caballero/Getty; Courtesy of Sacks.com; Courtesy of Barneys.com
What's Right Now - Style On Set: First Photos of Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex and The City 2!
pinterest
Style On Set: First Photos of SJP in Sex and The City 2!
Hold on to your Manolos-or rather your Louboutins-Carrie Bradshaw fans! We just got a look at the first photos of Sarah Jessica Parker filming scenes for the Sex and The City sequel on location in New York City. We already know that she's wearing a Halston Heritage dress, a Solange Azagury-Partridge necklace and carrying a Chanel clutch. And any shoe fanatic could spot those trademark red Louboutin soles (those would be the Pigalle pumps, retail price $3,040) from a mile away. Fashion guru Patricia Field has scored right out of the gate. Now bring on Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha!

-Bronwyn Barnes
James Devaney/WireImage; Freddie Baez/Startraks; Hector Vallenilla/PacificCoastNews
thefairest.com - Stila
pinterest
Get Your Favorite Beauty Products Up To 75 Percent Off
Calling all beauty junkies! Bookmark TheFairest.com and get ready to bask in some major beauty steals. The newly-launched site offers private sales with up to 75% off on brands like Stila, Korres, Tarte and Jurlique. Did we mention membership is free? Sign up now and get $10 off when you spend $50 or more with the exclusive code: instyleinstyle.

- Joyann King
Courtesy of The Fairest
Lunchtime Links!
pinterest
Lunchtime Links!

Kristen Stewart trades her edgy Joan Jett hair for a Bella-approved wig on the set of Eclipse. amp#91;JustJared.comamp#93;

First Look: Jimmy Choo for HampM over-the-knee boots-fierce! amp#91;NYMag.comamp#93;

Demi Moore will guest star as a plastic surgery junkie on The Beautiful Life thanks to the urging of the show's producer (and her hubby!) Ashton Kutcher. amp#91;PopCrunch.comamp#93;

Calling all techies, plug in your iPod and whistle while you shop with these new speaker-infused handbags. amp#91;FashionWeekDaily.comamp#93;

Hot YouTube Video: Miley Cyrus shows off her seriously huge closet. amp#91;USmagazine.comamp#93;

Al Roker just might be the first weatherman-turned-designer. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;

Bauer-Griffin; Courtesy of H&M; Jemal Countess/WireImage; Courtesy of Yoshihiko; Matteo Piras/LaPresse/Zuma Press; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Marchesa - Ali Larter - handbags
pinterest
Marchesa Launches Red Carpet-Worthy Handbags
Leave it to Marchesa to design handbags that are as fanciful as a red carpet gown. Set to debut next spring, the collection of 28 evening bags is chock full of luxe details like pleating, beading and their signature rosettes. The bags will retail from $995 to $5,000 and are all topped off with a hand-cut rock crystal.

- Joyann King
Scott Wintrow/Getty; Courtesy of Marchesa
Fashion Week - DKNY
pinterest
Fashion Week Sneak Peek: DKNY Spring 2010
Fashion Week is rapidly approaching and we asked some of your favorite designers for a sneak peak at their Spring 2010 collections. First up: DKNY. Donna Karan says to expect a "floral fling." Sounds fun!

Stay tuned for more exclusive sketches.

- Joyann King
Time Inc. Digital Studio; Courtesy of DKNY
Halle Berry - Eva Mendes - Twitter
pinterest
Hot Topic on Twitter: Fashion Regrets!
One of the hottest trending topics on Twitter right now is fashion regrets, and the stars are no exception to fashion mistakes:

Halle Berry: "My stylist convinced me to wear blue jeans and a blue jacket… They called me a Smurf."
Eva Mendes: "I don’t like red lips on me. I can count the times I have worn it and I almost always regret it when I see it in pictures the next day."

Follow InStyle on Twitter and let us in on your biggest fashion faux pas!

- Joyann King
Albert Ferreira/startraks; Albert L. Ortega/WireImage
Ashley Olsen - Mary-Kate Olsen - Madonna - rabbit ears
pinterest
The Olsen Twins Channel Madonna
The Olsen twins must have been inspired the statement-making Louis Vuitton rabbit ears Madonna wore to the MET gala earlier this year. The designer duo sported Maison Michel lace bunny ears at the Opening Ceremony Japan party yesterday; Ashley in the Mickey Mouse Ears and Mary-Kate in the Rabbit Ears. They offset their silly headbands with sophisticated black dresses and chic Prada accessories. While we aren’t certain rabbit ears work for everyone, we are always a fan of having fun with fashion.

- Joyann King
Junko Kimura/Getty; Gilbert Flores/CelebrityPhoto
What's Right Now: Twitter Beauty Q&A: The Secret to Longer Lashes
pinterest
Twitter Q&A: The Secret to Longer Lashes
Q: @LuxuriousLola asked: How can I grow longer lashes?
A: Depending on the amount of time and money you’re willing to invest, there are a variety of ways to get longer, thicker lashes. Last December, the FDA approved Latisse, a dermatologist-prescribed growth treatment that promises to increase the number of eyelash hairs your body produces in 12 to 16 weeks. (You’ve probably seen the commercials with the lovely Brooke Shields.) Not ready to take the prescription route? Try Talika Lipocils eyelash conditioning gel, a combination of lecithin and plant extracts that gives you fuller lashes in 28 days. For a quick (and temporary) fix, try Avon’s SuperFULL mascara.

Ask us your burning beauty, fashion or style questions on Twitter!

-Hannah Morrill
Courtesy of Talika; Imaxtree (2)
Lunchtime Links!
pinterest
Lunchtime Links!

Forget Marc Jacobs, it's Prabal Gurung and the newest slew of designers we are dying to see come Fashion Week. amp#91;NYMag.comamp#93;

Victoria Beckham debuts her newest collection with models swinging from the rooftops-literally. amp#91;PeopleStylewatch.comamp#93;

The new Fenton-Fallon jewelry boutique is totally '80s, complete with a neon pink lip chair-awesome! amp#91;DailyCandy.comamp#93;

Jenna Bush is Today's newest correspondent, but don't expect political coverage from this former First Daughter. amp#91;Jezebel.comamp#93;

Gucci's newest campaign for UNICEF is inspired by a snowman in Africa-how fashionably ironic. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;

Fashion Flashback: Lourdes dons a wedding dress in Madonna's new Celebration video-Like a Virgin anyone? amp#91;People.comamp#93;

Courtesy of Prabal; Almasi/Bauer-Griffin; Courtesy of Fenton; Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank; Courtesy of Gucci; Rachid Ait/NationalPhotoGroup
Kate Moss - Topshop
pinterest
Kate Moss For Topshop Fall Collection In Stores Today
Kate Moss's newest collection for Topshop is in stores and online today. The collection is a more grown-up interpretation of Moss's signature rock and roll style with faux fur jackets, classic striped sweaters and plenty of look-at-me cocktail dresses. Our personal favorites are the Flame Mesh Halter Dress (right) and the metallic Jacquard Bandeau Dress (left)-both add the perfect amount of high-voltage style to nighttime dressing.

- Joyann King
Courtesy of Top Shop
Jenni Garth - Tyra Banks
pinterest
Is Red The New Black?
Yes, according to the red carpet at the Daytime Emmy Awards, where black dresses were shunned for the more heart-pounding hue. Tyra Banks wore a one-shoulder Rachel Roy coral-red sheath, while Jenni Garth opted for an orange-red gown that was pure old Hollywood glam. So say goodbye to your collection of LBDs (at least for now) and embrace the newest go-to-the little red dress.

Shop all red dresses at instyle.com/shopping.

- Joyann King
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin; Gilbert Flores/CelebrityPhoto
1 of 29

Advertisement
1 of 28 Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Fashion Week Sneak Peek: Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger tells us his Spring 2010 collection is inspired by the American way-a nod to California in the 1960s. Come back to Designer Central on September 18th for the full collection and see the designer's interpretation of retro West Coast style.

Check back daily until the first day of fashion week (September 11th) for more exclusive sketches!

- Joyann King
Advertisement
2 of 28

InStyle Weddings Cover Girl: Christina Hendricks

Mad Men's Christina Hendricks looks stunning in Carolina Herrera on the fall cover of InStyle Weddings. Her character's retro tastes certainly suit the real-life bride-to-be. Check InStyleWeddings.com on Tuesday for exclusive details on Hendricks's upcoming nuptials to fiance Geoffrey Arend (hint: there are some Mad Men-inspired touches) and pick up the issue, on newsstands now, for even more dream day details.

- Joyann King
3 of 28 Gary Gershoff/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/Getty

Who Looked Hot This Week?

It's Friday, which means that it's time to cast your vote in the People StyleWatch Who Looked Hot This Week poll. And the nominees are: Tyra Banks in one-shouldered Rachel Roy, Emmy Rossum in a white bejeweled dress, Jessica Lowndes in a black lace minidress, Rumer Willis in cutout Zac Posen and Eva Mendes in a red-hot leopard print gown.

Watch the video and decide for yourself!

- Joyann King
Advertisement
4 of 28 Benoit Tessier/Reuters; Courtesy of Valentino

Win a Valentino Red Dress, Watch the Documentary!

How would you like to watch a documentary about dazzling couture while wearing couture? To celebrate the release of Valentino The Last Emperor on DVD, Decades is giving away a piece of fashion history-a vintage column crepe Valentino gown in none other than Valentino Red! Just e-mail your full name and address to valentinodvdcontest@phase4films.com for your chance to win.

- Joyann King
Advertisement
5 of 28 Jason Merritt/Getty; Courtesy of Summit Entertainment

Rumer Willis Talks Films and Fashion

She played a geek-turned-goddess in the 2008 comedy House Bunny, now Rumer Willis is a nerd who kicks some butt in the horror movie Sorority Row, which hits theaters on September 11. She's got a chick flick and a slasher film on her resume, so it's time for television. "I'm working on 90210 right now. I play a high school journalist, but I don't really know what my storyline is yet," says Willis. "But it's a great set and a fun cast." Rumer also told us she'd like to act in a dramatic period piece someday, which makes total sense considering that she loves to get dressed up. "I have a fashion problem; I love clothes," she admits. "I would love to design a line of clothing for both men and women and maybe jewelry too. But one thing at a time!"

-Bronwyn Barnes
Advertisement
6 of 28 Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Courtesy of Azzaro

Design Your Own Azzaro Gown

Couture just got personal. Azzaro, the label responsible for Anne Hathaway's white-hot red carpet moment, is offering a custom design service where you can mix and match the details of 12 dresses, including looks from the latest collection, plus iconic styles. Your custom design will be delivered to you with a personalized satin label plus a frame-worthy sketch. "The elements are created exclusively to ensure no one else will have an identical dress," Azzaro CEO Nathalie Franson told WWD. Look for the Azzaro Couture service this month on net-a-porter.com.

- Joyann King
Advertisement
7 of 28 Jason Kempin/WireImage; Courtesy of Guilt Fuse; Splash News; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Courtesy of Kyle's Tree House; Jason Kempin/WireImage

Lunchtime Links!


Peter Som is rumored to be on the move again. His next fashion destination? The house of Tommy Hilfiger. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;

Red Hot Sale Alert: Susan Farber handbags on sale at GiltFuse.com now! amp#91;GiltFuse.comamp#93;

Lunchtime Video: Get a sneak peek at Whitney Port's new man on the new season of The City. amp#91;People.comamp#93;

Supermodel Bar Rafaeli doesn't diet, in fact, she eats desserts! amp#91;TheInsider.comamp#93;

Fashion for a good cause: Kyle's Treehouse will be screen printing T-shirts at the tents during fashion week in support of Fashion for Autism. amp#91;KylesTreehouse.comamp#93;

Diane Sawyer will fill Charles Gibson shoes-er, heels-as the anchor for ABC's World News. amp#91;NYTimes.comamp#93;

Advertisement
8 of 28 Courtesy of ABC

The Recession Hits Wilhelmina's Wardrobe

While Betty is rumored to get a makeover on the new season of Ugly Betty, it sounds like Wilhelmina Slater may be getting a makeunder. The super stylish editrix's wardrobe has been hit by the recession, leaving the show's wardrobe team to search the sale racks and vintage bins for designer steals. In an interview for WWD Vanessa Williams said, "With the economic situation what it is, we scaled down in terms of the type of clothing that we're getting... we are being mindful of the budget and waiting for markdowns on Ugly Betty."

Watch Ugly Betty's season premiere on October 9 on ABC.

- Joyann King
Advertisement
9 of 28 Black/startraksphoto; Courtesy of QVC

First Look: Rachel Zoe for QVC

Get your credit cards ready! Here is a sneak peak at Rachel Zoe's collection for QVC, including red carpet-worthy jewels, luxe-looking faux furs and sparkly evening bags, all in Zoe's signature retro-glam style. Priced from $32-$130, these pieces are an easy and affordable way to add some bling to your basics this fall. The collection will debut on QVC.com September 12th at 8pm EST.

- Joyann King
Advertisement
10 of 28 Courtesy of Rizzoli

Coffee Table Book Bijou: Amazing Cartier

Floral and fauna never looked more beautiful thanks to the fanciful designs of Cartier. Since the 1930's, the fine jewelry house has been creating whimsical and extraordinary pieces winning the favor of high-society and tastemakers. Study the pioneering of the design dynasty in Amazing Cartier-a small price to pay for such precious jewels.

Amazing Cartier, $57; visit amazon.com.

- Joyann King
Advertisement
11 of 28 Courtesy of Rebecca Taylor; Andrew H. Walker/Getty

Fashion Week Sneak Peak: Rebecca Taylor

Rebecca Taylor tells us her Spring 2010 collection "encompasses playful use of colors, prints and textures." Taylor is inspired by urban femininity and said her upcoming collection will be "sharper than seasons past where strong shoulders and a new, waisted silhouette enhance the look our girl wantonly craves."

Check back daily until the first day of fashion week (September 11th) for more exclusive sketches.

- Joyann King
Advertisement
12 of 28 Jose Perez/Splash News; McKenzie/Retna; CMB/Splash News

Style On Set: Gossip Girl Goes Flapper

Spotted: The entire Gossip Girl cast clad in ensembles better fit for a 1920s saloon than present day Manhattan (think Chuck Bass in head-to-toe pinstripes). We love Taylor Momsen's gangster-style jumpsuit and Hillary Duff's jeweled headband, but it's Leighton Meester in black pearl necklaces and a netted cloche that gets our style vote.

• See more Gossip Girl style.

- Joyann King
Advertisement
13 of 28 Courtesy of Tracy Reese; Stephen Lovekin/Getty

Fashion Week Sneak Peek: Tracy Reese

Tracy Reese wants us to have a spring in our step-literally! She tells us her Spring 2010 collection is all about a "modern and upbeat attitude." Reese is inspired by "vibrant hues and the combination of architectural shapes and easy folds on drapey materials."

Check back daily until the first day of fashion week (September 11th) for more exclusive sketches.

- Joyann King
Advertisement
14 of 28 Courtesy of YSL; Imaxtree; Johnstone/Kreusch/INFphoto; Carin Baer/AMC; Courtesy of Laduree; Courtesy of SNL

Lunchtime Links!


Lunchtime Video: Go behind-the-scenes at the making of YSL's Manifesto V. amp#91;YSL.comamp#93;

Follow Alexander McQueen on Twitter and get the inside scoop on his upcoming show! amp#91;Twitter.comamp#93;

Forget vampire fangs, now it's all about the long-haired werewolves and their dangerous claws.amp#91;People.comamp#93;

Get Betty Draper's flawless face with insider tips the Mad Men makeup artist. amp#91;PeopleStylewatch.comamp#93;

Put your foot in your mouth with these Laduree macaroons designed by the king of stilettos, Christian Louboutin. amp#91;FashionWeekDaily.comamp#93;

Saturday Night Live just got two new leading ladies-watch out Tina Fey! amp#91;Jezebel.comamp#93;

Advertisement
15 of 28 Janet Mayer/PR Photos; Globe Photos

Style on Set: Carrie Channels Flashdance

On the set of the Sex and The City sequel yesterday, Sarah Jessica Parker's third costume change had her channeling Jennifer Beals in the '80s classic Flashdance in an off-the-shoulder sweatshirt and permed hairstyle. Is this a look at a younger Carrie's move to the Big Apple? If the vintage luggage and vehicles spotted on-scene are any indication, it looks like we might be on to a plot line.

Stay tuned for more on-set updates! Until then, get your style fix with our coverage of the first Sex and The City film.

- Joyann King
Advertisement
16 of 28 Courtesy of Monique Lhuillier (2)

Fashion Week Sneak Peek: Monique Lhuillier

Monique Lhuillier tells us her Spring 2010 collection is inspired by the Massai, a group of indigenous African nomads. Visit our Designer Central on September 11th for the full collection to see the designer's ladylike interpretation of their wrapping techniques and unique use of color.

Check back daily until fashion week for more exclusive sketches.

- Joyann King
Advertisement
17 of 28 Gustavo Caballero/Getty; Courtesy of Sacks.com; Courtesy of Barneys.com

Style on Set: Carrie Loves Her Louboutins!

The first Sex and The City movie focused on "labels and love" and so far the sequel appears to be all about the Louboutins. After dazzling 5th Avenue in her crystal-encrusted Pigalles, Carrie hit the streets of N.Y.C. in a Halston Heritage dress, accessorized with a pair of yellow t-strap spikes and a pink hobo bag, both by the famed French designer. Footwear aficionados still have a chance to track down the heels, but if it's the hot pink handbag you're after, you're out of luck. The bright hue is a one-of-a-kind, but is available in gray. Speaking of L-words, we noticed that Carrie has swapped her trademark horseshoe for a four-leaf clover pendant-must be her new lucky charm.

• Sylvia Bag, $1795; visit saks.com.
• Gino T-straps, $865; call 888-222-7639.

-Bronwyn Barnes
Advertisement
18 of 28 James Devaney/WireImage; Freddie Baez/Startraks; Hector Vallenilla/PacificCoastNews

Style On Set: First Photos of SJP in Sex and The City 2!

Hold on to your Manolos-or rather your Louboutins-Carrie Bradshaw fans! We just got a look at the first photos of Sarah Jessica Parker filming scenes for the Sex and The City sequel on location in New York City. We already know that she's wearing a Halston Heritage dress, a Solange Azagury-Partridge necklace and carrying a Chanel clutch. And any shoe fanatic could spot those trademark red Louboutin soles (those would be the Pigalle pumps, retail price $3,040) from a mile away. Fashion guru Patricia Field has scored right out of the gate. Now bring on Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha!

-Bronwyn Barnes
Advertisement
19 of 28 Courtesy of The Fairest

Get Your Favorite Beauty Products Up To 75 Percent Off

Calling all beauty junkies! Bookmark TheFairest.com and get ready to bask in some major beauty steals. The newly-launched site offers private sales with up to 75% off on brands like Stila, Korres, Tarte and Jurlique. Did we mention membership is free? Sign up now and get $10 off when you spend $50 or more with the exclusive code: instyleinstyle.

- Joyann King
Advertisement
20 of 28 Bauer-Griffin; Courtesy of H&M; Jemal Countess/WireImage; Courtesy of Yoshihiko; Matteo Piras/LaPresse/Zuma Press; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Lunchtime Links!


Kristen Stewart trades her edgy Joan Jett hair for a Bella-approved wig on the set of Eclipse. amp#91;JustJared.comamp#93;

First Look: Jimmy Choo for HampM over-the-knee boots-fierce! amp#91;NYMag.comamp#93;

Demi Moore will guest star as a plastic surgery junkie on The Beautiful Life thanks to the urging of the show's producer (and her hubby!) Ashton Kutcher. amp#91;PopCrunch.comamp#93;

Calling all techies, plug in your iPod and whistle while you shop with these new speaker-infused handbags. amp#91;FashionWeekDaily.comamp#93;

Hot YouTube Video: Miley Cyrus shows off her seriously huge closet. amp#91;USmagazine.comamp#93;

Al Roker just might be the first weatherman-turned-designer. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;

Advertisement
21 of 28 Scott Wintrow/Getty; Courtesy of Marchesa

Marchesa Launches Red Carpet-Worthy Handbags

Leave it to Marchesa to design handbags that are as fanciful as a red carpet gown. Set to debut next spring, the collection of 28 evening bags is chock full of luxe details like pleating, beading and their signature rosettes. The bags will retail from $995 to $5,000 and are all topped off with a hand-cut rock crystal.

- Joyann King
Advertisement
22 of 28 Time Inc. Digital Studio; Courtesy of DKNY

Fashion Week Sneak Peek: DKNY Spring 2010

Fashion Week is rapidly approaching and we asked some of your favorite designers for a sneak peak at their Spring 2010 collections. First up: DKNY. Donna Karan says to expect a "floral fling." Sounds fun!

Stay tuned for more exclusive sketches.

- Joyann King
Advertisement
23 of 28 Albert Ferreira/startraks; Albert L. Ortega/WireImage

Hot Topic on Twitter: Fashion Regrets!

One of the hottest trending topics on Twitter right now is fashion regrets, and the stars are no exception to fashion mistakes:

Halle Berry: "My stylist convinced me to wear blue jeans and a blue jacket… They called me a Smurf."
Eva Mendes: "I don’t like red lips on me. I can count the times I have worn it and I almost always regret it when I see it in pictures the next day."

Follow InStyle on Twitter and let us in on your biggest fashion faux pas!

- Joyann King
Advertisement
24 of 28 Junko Kimura/Getty; Gilbert Flores/CelebrityPhoto

The Olsen Twins Channel Madonna

The Olsen twins must have been inspired the statement-making Louis Vuitton rabbit ears Madonna wore to the MET gala earlier this year. The designer duo sported Maison Michel lace bunny ears at the Opening Ceremony Japan party yesterday; Ashley in the Mickey Mouse Ears and Mary-Kate in the Rabbit Ears. They offset their silly headbands with sophisticated black dresses and chic Prada accessories. While we aren’t certain rabbit ears work for everyone, we are always a fan of having fun with fashion.

- Joyann King
Advertisement
25 of 28 Courtesy of Talika; Imaxtree (2)

Twitter Q&A: The Secret to Longer Lashes

Q: @LuxuriousLola asked: How can I grow longer lashes?
A: Depending on the amount of time and money you’re willing to invest, there are a variety of ways to get longer, thicker lashes. Last December, the FDA approved Latisse, a dermatologist-prescribed growth treatment that promises to increase the number of eyelash hairs your body produces in 12 to 16 weeks. (You’ve probably seen the commercials with the lovely Brooke Shields.) Not ready to take the prescription route? Try Talika Lipocils eyelash conditioning gel, a combination of lecithin and plant extracts that gives you fuller lashes in 28 days. For a quick (and temporary) fix, try Avon’s SuperFULL mascara.

Ask us your burning beauty, fashion or style questions on Twitter!

-Hannah Morrill
Advertisement
26 of 28 Courtesy of Prabal; Almasi/Bauer-Griffin; Courtesy of Fenton; Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank; Courtesy of Gucci; Rachid Ait/NationalPhotoGroup

Lunchtime Links!


Forget Marc Jacobs, it's Prabal Gurung and the newest slew of designers we are dying to see come Fashion Week. amp#91;NYMag.comamp#93;

Victoria Beckham debuts her newest collection with models swinging from the rooftops-literally. amp#91;PeopleStylewatch.comamp#93;

The new Fenton-Fallon jewelry boutique is totally '80s, complete with a neon pink lip chair-awesome! amp#91;DailyCandy.comamp#93;

Jenna Bush is Today's newest correspondent, but don't expect political coverage from this former First Daughter. amp#91;Jezebel.comamp#93;

Gucci's newest campaign for UNICEF is inspired by a snowman in Africa-how fashionably ironic. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;

Fashion Flashback: Lourdes dons a wedding dress in Madonna's new Celebration video-Like a Virgin anyone? amp#91;People.comamp#93;

Advertisement
27 of 28 Courtesy of Top Shop

Kate Moss For Topshop Fall Collection In Stores Today

Kate Moss's newest collection for Topshop is in stores and online today. The collection is a more grown-up interpretation of Moss's signature rock and roll style with faux fur jackets, classic striped sweaters and plenty of look-at-me cocktail dresses. Our personal favorites are the Flame Mesh Halter Dress (right) and the metallic Jacquard Bandeau Dress (left)-both add the perfect amount of high-voltage style to nighttime dressing.

- Joyann King
Advertisement
28 of 28 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin; Gilbert Flores/CelebrityPhoto

Is Red The New Black?

Yes, according to the red carpet at the Daytime Emmy Awards, where black dresses were shunned for the more heart-pounding hue. Tyra Banks wore a one-shoulder Rachel Roy coral-red sheath, while Jenni Garth opted for an orange-red gown that was pure old Hollywood glam. So say goodbye to your collection of LBDs (at least for now) and embrace the newest go-to-the little red dress.

Shop all red dresses at instyle.com/shopping.

- Joyann King

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!