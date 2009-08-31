August 17-23

Twilight High School Flashback
Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library (2)
First Look: Jessica Simpson's Travel Collection
flynetpictures; Courtesy of The Jessica Simpson Collection
Who Looked Hot This Week?
Bauer-Griffin; Chance Yeh/Sipa Press
Lunchtime Links!
Ron Sachs/Polaris; Courtesy of Lifetime; Andrew H. Walker/Getty; Courtesy of Jim Hensen; Courtesy of Jean Paul Gaultier; Bauer-Griffin
Beauty Alert: White Hot Nails
David Prutting/PatrickMcMullan; Imaxtree; Courtesy Chanel
Lunchtime Links!
Courtesy of Graziadaily; Courtesy of Harry Winston; Bauer-Griffin; Courtesy of Rebekah Miles; Courtesy of Brokelyn
Book To Buy: Mrs. O: The Face of Fashion Democracy
Courtesy of Center Street
Exclusive Video: Meet the New Cast of Melrose Place
Jason Schmidt; Courtesy of Rolling Stone
Mark Your Calendars: Win A Temptu Airbrushing Kit Tomorrow
Courtesy of Temptu
Style On Set: Blake Lively's Donna Karan Bag
Albert Michael/Startraks; Courtesy of net-a-porter.com
Obsession Du Jour: Tiffany Keys
Courtesy of Tiffany
What Do You Think of Michelle Obama's Shorts?
Dana Felthauser/AP Photo
Lunchtime Links!
Courtesy of House of Dereon; Courtesy of Miss Lanvin; Debora Jaffe/Pat Bates; Lisa O'Connor/Zuma Press; Courtesy of LTB Denim; John Shearer/WireImages
Street Style: Sienna Miller Steps It Up
Ramey Photo; Courtesy of Forever 21; Courtesy of Top Shop (2); Courtesy of Urban Outfitters
Red Hot Sale Alert: Half Off Christian Louboutin
Jackson Lee/Splash News; Courtesy of theoutnet.com
Paul Morigi/WireImage; Courtesy of Converse; Giovanni Rufino/The CW network; Sergio Dionisio/Getty; Katy Winn/Getty; Courtesy of DuWop
Win a Trip to See Erin Fetherston's Spring 2010 Fashion Show
Courtesy of Erin Fetherston (3)
Hollywood's New Favorite Bag: The YSL Roady
Hector Vallenilla/Pacific Coast News; Courtesy of YSL
Michael Kors Goes Very Hollywood With His Newest Scent
Courtesy of Michael Kors
Here Come The Wonder Girls!
Courtesy of JYP Entertainment; George Stroud/Express/Getty
Lunchtime Links!
INFPhoto; Courtesy of Patrick Macmullen; Courtesy of Agent Provocatuer; Courtesy of Shopbop; Matt Nettheim; Joseph Marzullo/Wenn
Behind-The-Scenes Video: Kate Moss for Longchamp
Courtesy of Longchamp
1 of 23
Advertisement
Advertisement
2 of 22 flynetpictures; Courtesy of The Jessica Simpson Collection
First Look: Jessica Simpson's Travel Collection
Advertisement
4 of 22 Ron Sachs/Polaris; Courtesy of Lifetime; Andrew H. Walker/Getty; Courtesy of Jim Hensen; Courtesy of Jean Paul Gaultier; Bauer-Griffin
Lunchtime Links!
Advertisement
Advertisement
6 of 22 Courtesy of Graziadaily; Courtesy of Harry Winston; Bauer-Griffin; Courtesy of Rebekah Miles; Courtesy of Brokelyn
Lunchtime Links!
Advertisement
Advertisement
8 of 22 Jason Schmidt; Courtesy of Rolling Stone
Exclusive Video: Meet the New Cast of Melrose Place
Advertisement
Advertisement
10 of 22 Albert Michael/Startraks; Courtesy of net-a-porter.com
Style On Set: Blake Lively's Donna Karan Bag
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 of 22 Courtesy of House of Dereon; Courtesy of Miss Lanvin; Debora Jaffe/Pat Bates; Lisa O'Connor/Zuma Press; Courtesy of LTB Denim; John Shearer/WireImages
Lunchtime Links!
Advertisement
14 of 22 Ramey Photo; Courtesy of Forever 21; Courtesy of Top Shop (2); Courtesy of Urban Outfitters
Street Style: Sienna Miller Steps It Up
Advertisement
15 of 22 Jackson Lee/Splash News; Courtesy of theoutnet.com
Red Hot Sale Alert: Half Off Christian Louboutin
Advertisement
16 of 22 Paul Morigi/WireImage; Courtesy of Converse; Giovanni Rufino/The CW network; Sergio Dionisio/Getty; Katy Winn/Getty; Courtesy of DuWop
Advertisement
17 of 22 Courtesy of Erin Fetherston (3)
Win a Trip to See Erin Fetherston's Spring 2010 Fashion Show
Advertisement
18 of 22 Hector Vallenilla/Pacific Coast News; Courtesy of YSL
Hollywood's New Favorite Bag: The YSL Roady
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
21 of 22 INFPhoto; Courtesy of Patrick Macmullen; Courtesy of Agent Provocatuer; Courtesy of Shopbop; Matt Nettheim; Joseph Marzullo/Wenn
Lunchtime Links!
Advertisement