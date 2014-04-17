#RocksMyWorld: Atelier Swarovski by Matthew Campbell Laurenza

courtesy
Marion Fasel
Apr 17, 2014 @ 4:17 pm

In this weekly feature, InStyle’s jewelry and watch editor Marion Fasel shares the inside scoop on the treasures that are on her radar. Look for it every Thursday on What's Right Now, and follow Fasel on Instagram to see more gems that rock her world.

Swarovski is always finding fresh ways to add sparkle to fashion, jewelry and accessories.  Just a couple of week ago, Pharrell rocked an eye-popping pair of Adidas sneakers encrusted with Swarovski crystals during his Happy! performance on Saturday Night Live.  In March, Cate Blanchett picked up her Best Actress Oscar glimmering in an Armani Privé gown accented in Swarovski crystal baguettes.

Now, Atelier Swarovski has introduced an entirely new kind of shine with a collection of fine jewelry and sculptures designed by Matthew Campbell Laurenza, sold exclusively at Bergdorf Goodman.  All of the gems in the 30 one-of-a-kind jewels and sculptures are real, as opposed to crystal that made the company famous.

See photos of the gorgeous jewels celebs wore to the Oscars 

The precious project started over three years ago when Nadja Swarovski, a champion of emerging creative talent, invited American jewelry designer Matthew Campbell Laurenza to make one sculpture highlighting the genuine gems the company had been cutting with the same exacting techniques applied to its crystals.  Laurenza’s over-the-top creativity inspired Swarovski to engage the designer in the unprecedented Jeweled Garden collection

Jewel Buzz

"Each leg is articulated making it seem like it could walk across the table," says @marionfasel 

The flower sculptures move at the touch as though they are blowing in the wind.  Each leg and antenna of the bugs is articulated making it seem like one could walk across the table. Several of the larger the life-size sculptures measure around 45-inches long.  The prices for the pieces are equally gigantic ranging from $9,000 to $450,000.  As for the jewels, well, they are not for shrinking violets.  There are elaborate combinations of colorful gems on floral necklaces and bug bracelets.  Hulking stones hover over the finger in mammoth rings.  The prices for the jewelry are only given “upon request” clearly revealing they are big-ticket items.

Click through the gallery to see the brilliant baubles!

 

1 of 6 Courtesy

Atelier Swarovski by Matthew Campbell Laurenza

Gold Butterfly Ring set with Swarovski Genuine Gemstones: Citrine, blue sapphire, pink sapphire, and yellow sapphire. Price upon request; 212-872-8977
Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy

Atelier Swarovski by Matthew Campbell Laurenza

Cicada Sculpture of silver with brown and 24K gold plating set with Swarovski Genuine Gemstones: marcasite, honey topaz, white topaz, citrine, black spinel and blazing red topaz. Dimensions: 20 cm x 50 xm x 61 cm. $375,000; 212-872-8977
3 of 6 Courtesy

Atelier Swarovski by Matthew Campbell Laurenza

Gold Floral Necklace set with Swarovski Genuine Gemstones: Tsavorite, tourmaline, amethyst, rhodolite, peridot, yellow sapphire, pink sapphire, and blue sapphire. Price upon request; 212-872-8977
Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy

Atelier Swarovski by Matthew Campbell Laurenza

Scarab Sculpture of silver with black rhodium platinum set with Swarovski Genuine Gemstones: Malachite and rainforest topaz. Dimensions: 18 cm x 33cm x 33 cm. $150,000; 212-872-8977
Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy

Atelier Swarovski by Matthew Campbell Laurenza

Gold Scorpion Bracelet set with Swarovski Genuine Gemstones: Blue topaz, tourmaline, blue sapphire, tsavorite, amethyst, rhodolite, and white topaz. Price upon request; 212-872-8977
Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy

Atelier Swarovski by Matthew Campbell Laurenza

Spider Mum Sculpture of silver, titanium, and orange with 24K gold plating set with Swarovski Genuine Gemstones: Honey topaz, poppy topaz. Dimensions: 31cm x 20cm x 21cm. $108,000; 212-872-8977

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!