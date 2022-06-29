This "Flattering" Off-the-Shoulder Top Features a Major Summer Trend — and It's 42% Off for a Few More Hours

Finding a shirt that's flattering, breathable, and comfortable enough to go with a pair of shorts or high-rise jeans is not easy, especially at a price that won't leave you scratching your head. With nearly 30,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, the Asvidid Tie-Waist Off-the-Shoulder Top has received countless accolades among shoppers who say it's "super flattering" and "very cute."

Its flowy silhouette is a quintessential summer closet staple, complete with a fashionable front knot that hits right at the waist for definition. The ruffled sleeves are in-line with a major summer 2022 trend; celebrities like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have recently been spotted wearing ruffles, and the style isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Shoppers love the top's "sexy" off-the-shoulder silhouette, but several of the available 32 patterns and colors (think florals, polka dots, stripes, and solids) come in V-neck styles, too. Can't make up your mind? Choose a variety of solids, patterns, and necklines that can be mixed and matched with summery items through the season.

Courtesy

Shop now: $19–$22 (Originally $32); amazon.com

Made from a stretchy, lightweight blend of spandex and polyester, this flattering top is great for backyard barbecues and strolls on the beach; there are numerous ways to style it, depending on the look you're trying to achieve. For a contrasting pop of color, pair a solid top with white pants, or opt for a striped or floral pattern alongside a pair of jeans. It even dresses up distressed denim shorts, and pairs perfectly with flowy skirts for a more formal feel.

One Amazon reviewer said it "stays put at the shoulders," as does the tie at the waist, per another shopper who's purchased five colors. A third customer noted that the fit is adjustable and "not too billowy, which makes it flattering." And a final person suggested wearing it, "completely off-shoulder, slightly off-shoulder, or like a square-neck top," so you get three looks for the price of one.

Available in five sizes ranging from small to XX-large, you can shop this ruffled off-the-shoulder top on flash sale for under $25 (AKA, more money for that morning coffee). It won't be this price for long, so buy the Asvidid Tie-Waist Off-the-Shoulder Top on Amazon while you can — and keep scrolling to find some of our favorite styles, below.

Courtesy

Shop now: $19–$22 (Originally $32); amazon.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $19–$22 (Originally $32); amazon.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $21 (Originally $25); amazon.com