Fashion This "Flattering" Off-the-Shoulder Top Features a Major Summer Trend — and It's 42% Off for a Few More Hours It has nearly 30,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. By Casey Clark Published on June 29, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon/InStyle Finding a shirt that's flattering, breathable, and comfortable enough to go with a pair of shorts or high-rise jeans is not easy, especially at a price that won't leave you scratching your head. With nearly 30,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, the Asvidid Tie-Waist Off-the-Shoulder Top has received countless accolades among shoppers who say it's "super flattering" and "very cute." Its flowy silhouette is a quintessential summer closet staple, complete with a fashionable front knot that hits right at the waist for definition. The ruffled sleeves are in-line with a major summer 2022 trend; celebrities like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have recently been spotted wearing ruffles, and the style isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Shoppers love the top's "sexy" off-the-shoulder silhouette, but several of the available 32 patterns and colors (think florals, polka dots, stripes, and solids) come in V-neck styles, too. Can't make up your mind? Choose a variety of solids, patterns, and necklines that can be mixed and matched with summery items through the season. Courtesy Shop now: $19–$22 (Originally $32); amazon.com Made from a stretchy, lightweight blend of spandex and polyester, this flattering top is great for backyard barbecues and strolls on the beach; there are numerous ways to style it, depending on the look you're trying to achieve. For a contrasting pop of color, pair a solid top with white pants, or opt for a striped or floral pattern alongside a pair of jeans. It even dresses up distressed denim shorts, and pairs perfectly with flowy skirts for a more formal feel. One Amazon reviewer said it "stays put at the shoulders," as does the tie at the waist, per another shopper who's purchased five colors. A third customer noted that the fit is adjustable and "not too billowy, which makes it flattering." And a final person suggested wearing it, "completely off-shoulder, slightly off-shoulder, or like a square-neck top," so you get three looks for the price of one. Amazon Shoppers Are "in Love" With This "Versatile Summer Dress" That's on Sale Before Prime Day Available in five sizes ranging from small to XX-large, you can shop this ruffled off-the-shoulder top on flash sale for under $25 (AKA, more money for that morning coffee). It won't be this price for long, so buy the Asvidid Tie-Waist Off-the-Shoulder Top on Amazon while you can — and keep scrolling to find some of our favorite styles, below. Courtesy Shop now: $19–$22 (Originally $32); amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: $19–$22 (Originally $32); amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: $21 (Originally $25); amazon.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit