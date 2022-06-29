This "Flattering" Off-the-Shoulder Top Features a Major Summer Trend — and It's 42% Off for a Few More Hours

It has nearly 30,000 perfect ratings on Amazon.

By Casey Clark
Published on June 29, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

AMZF Tie-Waist Off-the-Shoulder Top
Photo: Amazon/InStyle

Finding a shirt that's flattering, breathable, and comfortable enough to go with a pair of shorts or high-rise jeans is not easy, especially at a price that won't leave you scratching your head. With nearly 30,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, the Asvidid Tie-Waist Off-the-Shoulder Top has received countless accolades among shoppers who say it's "super flattering" and "very cute."

Its flowy silhouette is a quintessential summer closet staple, complete with a fashionable front knot that hits right at the waist for definition. The ruffled sleeves are in-line with a major summer 2022 trend; celebrities like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have recently been spotted wearing ruffles, and the style isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Shoppers love the top's "sexy" off-the-shoulder silhouette, but several of the available 32 patterns and colors (think florals, polka dots, stripes, and solids) come in V-neck styles, too. Can't make up your mind? Choose a variety of solids, patterns, and necklines that can be mixed and matched with summery items through the season.

Asvivid Printed Off The Shoulder Top
Courtesy

Shop now: $19–$22 (Originally $32); amazon.com

Made from a stretchy, lightweight blend of spandex and polyester, this flattering top is great for backyard barbecues and strolls on the beach; there are numerous ways to style it, depending on the look you're trying to achieve. For a contrasting pop of color, pair a solid top with white pants, or opt for a striped or floral pattern alongside a pair of jeans. It even dresses up distressed denim shorts, and pairs perfectly with flowy skirts for a more formal feel.

One Amazon reviewer said it "stays put at the shoulders," as does the tie at the waist, per another shopper who's purchased five colors. A third customer noted that the fit is adjustable and "not too billowy, which makes it flattering." And a final person suggested wearing it, "completely off-shoulder, slightly off-shoulder, or like a square-neck top," so you get three looks for the price of one.

Available in five sizes ranging from small to XX-large, you can shop this ruffled off-the-shoulder top on flash sale for under $25 (AKA, more money for that morning coffee). It won't be this price for long, so buy the Asvidid Tie-Waist Off-the-Shoulder Top on Amazon while you can — and keep scrolling to find some of our favorite styles, below.

Asvivid Printed Off The Shoulder Top
Courtesy

Shop now: $19–$22 (Originally $32); amazon.com

Asvivid Printed Off The Shoulder Top
Courtesy

Shop now: $19–$22 (Originally $32); amazon.com

Asvivid Printed Off The Shoulder Top
Courtesy

Shop now: $21 (Originally $25); amazon.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Out of 1,000+ Size-Inclusive Swimsuits on Amazon, Shoppers Love These 10 Under-$40 Options the Most
Out of 1,000+ Size-Inclusive Swimsuits on Amazon, Shoppers Love These 10 Under-$40 Options the Most
Going Out Clothes Roundup
Going Out Clothes Are Back, and Amazon Has Tons of Trendy Options for Under $50
Amazon Shoppers Are “in Love” With This “Versatile Summer Dress” That’s on Sale Before Prime Day
Amazon Shoppers Are "in Love" With This "Versatile Summer Dress" That's on Sale Before Prime Day
Grace Karan Pants Sale
These Flattering, Office-Ready Pants "Feel Like Wearing Sweats," and They're on Sale for Under $30
Amazon Shoppers Are Raving About This “Super Flattering” Puff Sleeve Top That’s Just $24
Amazon Shoppers Are Raving About This "Super Flattering" Puff-Sleeve Top That's Just $23
Under 50 Summer Dresses
Stay Cool in the Heat With These Under-$50 Summer Dresses That Amazon Shoppers Love
Amazon Most-Loved Swimsuits
It's Official: These Are the Most-Loved Swimsuits on Amazon for Summer 2022
Amazon Editor Weekend Deals
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend
Early Prime Day summer fashion deals
You Can Already Save Up to 76% on Summer Fashion at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon Summer Style Guide
Amazon Finally Launched Its Summer Fashion Guide, and It's Full of the Season's Biggest Trends
This Summer Is All About Dopamine Dressing, and the New Trend Is Taking Over Amazon’s Style Section
This Summer Is All About Dopamine Dressing, and the New Trend Is Taking Over Amazon's Style Section
Amazon Summer Fashion Deals
Amazon Just Added 1,000+ New Fashion Deals to Its Summer Style Section, With Prices Starting at $5
Amazon Skirts
This Summer Is All About Flowy Skirts, and You Can Shop the Look for Under $50 on Amazon
This Summer Is All About Bright-Colored Fashion, and You Can Shop the Trend for Under $100 at Amazon
This Summer Is All About Bright-Colored Fashion, and You Can Shop the Trend for Under $100 at Amazon
MDW Amazon Dresses
5 Summer Dresses on Amazon That'll Still Arrive in Time for Memorial Day Weekend — Starting at $36
Amazon’s Best-Selling Bikini Is This $34 High-Waisted Set That Gives Shoppers a “Confidence Boost”
Amazon's Best-Selling Bikini Is This $34 High-Waisted Set That Gives Shoppers a "Confidence Boost"