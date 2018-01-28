ASOS Launches Eco-Friendly Swimwear Just in Time For Your Next Vacation

ASOS, the go-to fashion brand for all things trendy, is launching a cool sustainable swimwear collection within the ASOS Eco Edit. The timing couldn't be better as it's the season for escaping the frigid weather and enjoying a warm getaway. And what's better to take with you than an amazing swimsuit to lay out on the beach in?

The new capsule includes wrap bikinis, printed two-pieces, fringed maillots, and color-blocked one pieces. Each one boosting special attention to details, making them each feel special. And knowing that the suits are used from recycled materials is an added bonus.

Since 2016, ASOS has worked with the charity Healthy Seas to recycle fabrics for their full eco collection, which also includes clothing, accessories, and face and body products. And the results are beautifully crafted pieces that are gorgeous and environmentally friendly.

The swim collection will continue roll out through February with select styles available to shop now at asos.com.