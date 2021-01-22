Ask The Experts

The Top 4 Fashion Trends Worth Following in 2021, According to Celebrity Stylists
The key is comfort with an elevated twist.
8 Helpful Tricks For Finally Decluttering Your Jewelry Collection
Designers and stylists share their best advice for how to get — and stay! — organized.
7 Tips That'll Make Walking in Heels So Much Easier
The pros share their advice for how to avoid pain and walk as smoothly as possibly — even in a pair of platforms.
8 Ways to Wear White After Labor Day
Take your summer staples into the fall and winter with these tips from celebrity stylists.
How to Break in New Shoes Without Killing Your Feet
From strappy sandals to sneakers, a podiatrist shares her tips for making footwear more comfy — and avoiding blisters.
Do Plastic Face Shields Actually Do Anything?
According to a new study, face shields or "COVID visors" may not stop the spread of coronavirus without a mask underneath.