How to Dress Like a USWNT Player This Halloween, Straight From Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger Themselves

We know it’s a bit early to start reflecting on the past year, but Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger have managed to fit a whole lot of life-altering moments into that span of time. Not only did the couple and United States Women's National Soccer Team players give their all on the field this past summer, taking home the World Cup, they also got engaged in March.

Their lives are busy. So busy, in fact, it’s easy to wonder how the two find the time for…literally anything. That’s a big reason why Harris and Krieger’s new campaign with watch brand TAG Heuer makes so much sense; they pretty much embody its tagline #DontCrackUnderPressure, and definitely need a watch to keep track of time.

“We're constantly having to stay on schedule, day to day, with training, appearances, and events,” Krieger tells InStyle, as she and Harris popped by the TAG Heuer Boutique in NYC. “Everything we do has a time stamp on it, so [the partnership] makes a lot of sense.”

It also makes sense in terms of style. The women note that TAG Heuer — which has supported the USWNT since 2015, and the women's club team, Orlando Pride, since 2018 — sells timepieces that work for all occasions. They're able to find something to track their heart rate or steps while playing and working out, but also have options to pair with their fancier, going-out outfits.

“I'm super over-the-top,” Harris says, describing her accessorizing aesthetic, which is in contrast to Krieger’s admittedly simplistic vibe. “I'm all diamonds and blinged out. It's good when I'm in my suits to be able to wear a TAG Heuer watch and be classic, clean, and chic. It fits the balance of what I'm going for. With my necklaces, there’s a lot going on, so I love having the simplicity on my wrist."

Something else Harris loves? How TAG Heuer encourages the couple to be themselves.

“This brand stands for inclusion,” she states. “It’s not just putting our name on it for Pride for a month. We're signing on for an entire year with a company that believes in us and what we stand for. It's everything that the brand stands for, too — talking about 'don't crack under pressure.' That’s everything we've been through in the last few months. Thriving under pressure. And that has propelled us to be successful for a long time.”

Harris and Krieger agree with the fact that they don’t really have downtime (“No,” says Harris, who was bewildered when asked about it. “Girl, no.”), but neither mind.

“It's busy, but it's all good things, and we have to keep the conversation going,” Krieger tells us. “It all just means that people want to be involved. They want to know more about our lives, and our career, and women's soccer, which is ultimately why we're here. To lift women up, and support women, and continue to be good at what we do, both on and off the field.”

“We can't create change sitting at home, resting,” Harris adds. “We have to keep the visibility up, keep the conversation going, and keep pushing people to invest in women.”

Of course, with Halloween days away, the soccer pros are well aware that many folks may try and copy their look, dressing up as USWNT players on Oct. 31.

“It’s happened before, but maybe this year more so,” Krieger predicts. As for what ingredients we’ll need to create a convincing costume, she points out her jersey and adds that her bun is key, while Harris hopes people channel her look off the field, too.

“I would rather it be funky, stylish, slicked hair, and chains than someone wearing my soccer uniform. That would be my ideal. My tattoos — this is your chance to color all over your body and have full sleeves and leg tattoos.”

When 2019 comes to close, it won't just be the end of a year — it'll be an end of a decade, too. Harris and Krieger have found the perfect way to celebrate.

"We're getting married on Dec. 28," Harris reveals. "We're so grateful for all the blessings we've had this year, and to really be able to share it with incredible people. I think what it boils down to is our partnerships. The people we surround ourselves are really great, genuine people."

Krieger seconds that.

"We sat in the car the other day thinking we're so grateful that we've worked this hard and to have met each other, have this experience, and then obviously meet all these incredible people through the passion of sport. We can close out the decade and just realize we've built lifelong friendships, lifelong partnerships. That's something that I will cherish for the rest of my life, no matter what happens in 2020."