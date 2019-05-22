The One Swimsuit Trend Ashley Graham Is Loving For Summer 2019

Image zoom Courtesy Swimsuits For All

What's better than a stunning swimsuit campaign starring model Ashley Graham? A stunning swimsuit campaign starring model Ashley Graham and her younger sister. That's exactly what Swimsuits For All gave us when it released ads for a limited-edition capsule collection with the model. The photos show Graham and her younger sibling, Abigail, splashing around in crystal clear water, all while wearing a variety of one-pieces and bikinis.

Courtesy Swimsuits For All

Even cuter than the shots of these genetically-blessed ladies, however, is the fact that they were actually recreating old photos from their childhood.

"My sister and I have such fond memories of summer trips and family vacations as children," Graham exclusively told InStyle via email. "We road tripped everywhere together, and when we would get to a beach, the whole family would convince Abigail — since she’s the baby — to let us bury her under the sand. Then we would leave bread crumbs around her to attract the seagulls. I’ll never forget us freaking out every time! Going through these old photos and choosing which ones to recreate was a nostalgic trip down memory lane for us."

What's also great, according to Graham, is that these pictures help promote body confidence, something that Ashley has worked to promote throughout her career.

"My sister is also passionate about body confidence, and as a new mom, she felt that this was a great way to spread a positive, message to women that our bodies are beautiful at all stages of our lives," she told us.

Courtesy Swimsuits For All

While the model said that Abigail was immediately drawn to the Fiesta Plunge one-piece option — "red is her color!" — Graham herself was a big fan of a different type of design.

"We have two one-shoulder one pieces with cutouts that I love. We wanted to make sure the collection featured a variety of styles, materials and colorways this season so there was something for everyone."

Considering that Graham has designed and appeared in her fair share of swimwear campaigns, we couldn't help but wonder how many bathing suits she actually owns.

"You can never have enough swimsuits," she admitted. "I own about 50!"

But, of course, the star made sure to add that the amoung of options you have isn't important.

"I really suggest quality over quantity. Invest in a few staple pieces that will last a few seasons."

Courtesy Swimsuits For All

According to a press release, every piece in the collection falls under $104, and most range from sizes 4 to 24. It's all shoppable right now on swimsuitsforall.com.