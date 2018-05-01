See The Paparazzi Photos Ashley Graham Reused For Her Latest Swim Campaign

Courtesy
Lashauna Williams
May 01, 2018 @ 9:00 am

The weather is heating up! And you know what that means? Time to break out the new swimwear! There's nothing quite as anxiety-producing or exhilarating as finding the perfect suit to flatter your figure. And just as we did the past few seasons, we are looking to Ashley Graham's collection with swimsuit retailer Swimsuits For All to lead the way.

VIDEO: Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All- Summer 2018

 

And let us tell you, the summer 2018 collection doesn't disappoint. Graham, whose killer curves were recently featured in the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition, knows a thing or two about looking (and feeling) your best in those tiny suits. This season, Graham tapped a real-life experience for her capsule, called the "Power of the Paparazzi."

RELATED: 11 Swimsuits That Are Sexy Without Showing Your Belly

"When shooting this campaign in Miami, the paparazzi began following us and taking pictures," Graham tells InStyle.com. "Looking at their photos sparked an idea, "Why not use their photos as the campaign images? These raw and unedited images would remind women that they are "flawless" in their own right and that they already have the perfect beach body!" Graham continues, "Of course it's daunting knowing the paparazzi may have captured an unflattering photo, but I remind myself that being authentic is beautiful, and I have nothing to hide when it comes to my body because I know it's changing people's lives."

RELATED: GabiFresh and Swimsuits for All Want You To Feel Empowered This Summer

So what exactly can we expect this season, sartorially speaking? Graham has us covered us with all the essentials: smart one-pieces, sexy cut-outs, fresh necklines, stellar bikinis...there is definitely something for every woman. Graham loves all her pieces, naturally, but there is one near and dear to her, the "Roaring" swimsuit, which, like the entire collection, is inspired by the art deco era of the 1920's.

Scroll down and check out what we'll be investing in this summer. Then, head over to swimsuitsforall.com to shop the full 9-piece collection, available in sizes from 4-22 and priced from $102-$120.

1 of 4 Courtesy

Ashley's Favorite "Roaring" Swimsuit

"I love the black and white print and the thong illusion with mesh at the bottom, [which] still offers coverage. It looks great on every body!"

from $102 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 4 Courtesy

Get Sporty Without Sacrificing Style

"I feel like I'm in swimsuits more now than ever, and when I'm shooting, sometimes I'm the only person in a bikini. So I have to be confident! Shooting for Sports Illustrated definitely took me out of my comfort zone, from some of the swimsuit styles to the poses. At the end of the day, I hope these images remind everyone to embrace and love the skin that you're in. Be proud of your body, swim season is the time to show it off!"

from $102 SHOP NOW
3 of 4 Courtesy

A Showstopping Maillot

"It's been an amazing journey and a true collaboration working with Swimsuits For All. ­ We work closely together on each collection with the goal of making all women feel confident in a swimsuit. The industry is making progress [towards inclusivity and body positivity]. There are brands making diversity and inclusion a priority, but there is still more than can be done. For example, it's still uncommon to find extended sizes in the luxury fashion market, which needs to change because the demand is there."

from $102 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 4 Courtesy

The Most Flattering Bikini You'll Ever Own

How does Graham think customers can help me smarter, more responsible decisions to support change? "We really need to make it a priority to support brands that recognize that beauty comes in many different forms." 

from $102 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!