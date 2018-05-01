See The Paparazzi Photos Ashley Graham Reused For Her Latest Swim Campaign

The weather is heating up! And you know what that means? Time to break out the new swimwear! There's nothing quite as anxiety-producing or exhilarating as finding the perfect suit to flatter your figure. And just as we did the past few seasons, we are looking to Ashley Graham's collection with swimsuit retailer Swimsuits For All to lead the way.

VIDEO: Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All- Summer 2018

And let us tell you, the summer 2018 collection doesn't disappoint. Graham, whose killer curves were recently featured in the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition, knows a thing or two about looking (and feeling) your best in those tiny suits. This season, Graham tapped a real-life experience for her capsule, called the "Power of the Paparazzi."

"When shooting this campaign in Miami, the paparazzi began following us and taking pictures," Graham tells InStyle.com. "Looking at their photos sparked an idea, "Why not use their photos as the campaign images? These raw and unedited images would remind women that they are "flawless" in their own right and that they already have the perfect beach body!" Graham continues, "Of course it's daunting knowing the paparazzi may have captured an unflattering photo, but I remind myself that being authentic is beautiful, and I have nothing to hide when it comes to my body because I know it's changing people's lives."

So what exactly can we expect this season, sartorially speaking? Graham has us covered us with all the essentials: smart one-pieces, sexy cut-outs, fresh necklines, stellar bikinis...there is definitely something for every woman. Graham loves all her pieces, naturally, but there is one near and dear to her, the "Roaring" swimsuit, which, like the entire collection, is inspired by the art deco era of the 1920's.

Scroll down and check out what we'll be investing in this summer. Then, head over to swimsuitsforall.com to shop the full 9-piece collection, available in sizes from 4-22 and priced from $102-$120.