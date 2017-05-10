Ashley Graham Launches a New Spring-Ready Collection for Dressbarn

Ashley Graham recently released her latest dress collection with Dressbarn, BEYOND by Ashley Graham for Dressbarn. To celebrate its success (some of the pieces have already sold out), the supermodel decided to throw a sweat session party at one of her fave N.Y.C. workout spots, the Dogpound.

Before we got into boxing, sit ups, and battle ropes, Graham expressed her excitement on the new collection. "I wanted to freshen things up … lower the neckline, raise the hem, and make things a little streamlined. It was important to make sure that curvy girls are feeling comfortable and that straight-sized girls feel like she’s fashion forward as well."

And Graham has accomplished that goal. The collection is completed with floral spring dresses, sleek A-lines, and flattering wrap dresses; there's a little something for everyone. "If you don't want to wear something that’s bodycon, then don’t, be comfortable with who you are."

Graham's favorite is a flowy maxi: "I love the long flowy floral dress (seen on Graham, above). It has 2 slits on each side and a short slip under. You can leave the straps up but I pull them down to make it even sexier. It works great on any body type." And apparently you loved it, too, as it's one of the sold-out pieces! Scroll down to see some of our favorites that are still available. Shop it at dressbarn.com.

