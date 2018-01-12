Ashley Graham's Latest Lingerie Capsule Hits Just in Time for Valentine's Day

Courtesy
Lashauna Williams
Jan 11, 2018 @ 7:45 pm

Ashley Graham and Addition Elle have done it again! For their latest lingerie collaboration, we're presented with a full range of re-worked best sellers that are sure to satisfy the tastes of every woman. Whether your preference is lined or unlined bras, thongs or full briefs, or even a bit more coverage (there's a babydoll), this capsule is for you. Each of the 7 pieces are adorned with beautiful feminine touches such as lace, mesh, and soft hues of gray and pink.

VIDEO: This Is How Your Favorite Stars Are Celebrating Valentine's Day

 

Of course, the timing couldn't be any better as we prep for the biggest lingerie holiday of all: Valentine's Day. "I'm excited for this collection to launch just before Valentine's Day so that you can treat your special someone, whether that's your significant other or you!", says Graham in a press release.

The collection, available up to sizes 3X and bras up to H cups, is available to shop on additionelle.com.

1 of 4 Courtesy

The Fatal Attraction Unlined Underwire Bra

A sexy unlined bra that actually has support? Yes, it exists! And here it is. This pink version is not only beautiful, but offers support up to an H cup!

$65 SHOP NOW
2 of 4 Courtesy

The Showstopper Balconnet Padded Underwire Bra and High Cut Panty

Delicate lace trim adds sex appeal to a soft girly pink. And high-waist briefs prove to be sexy while offering fuller coverage.

from $30 SHOP NOW
3 of 4 Courtesy

Diva Babydoll

A babydoll dress with a bra top offers a bit more coverage without sacrificing sexiness. It also comes in the gorgeous blush hue seen on Graham in the opening image.

$98 SHOP NOW
4 of 4 Courtesy

The Icon T-Shirt Bra

A sculpting bra gives you a beautiful silhouette and is practically undetectable through clothing.

$65 SHOP NOW

