Ashley Graham's Latest Lingerie Capsule Hits Just in Time for Valentine's Day

Ashley Graham and Addition Elle have done it again! For their latest lingerie collaboration, we're presented with a full range of re-worked best sellers that are sure to satisfy the tastes of every woman. Whether your preference is lined or unlined bras, thongs or full briefs, or even a bit more coverage (there's a babydoll), this capsule is for you. Each of the 7 pieces are adorned with beautiful feminine touches such as lace, mesh, and soft hues of gray and pink.

Of course, the timing couldn't be any better as we prep for the biggest lingerie holiday of all: Valentine's Day. "I'm excited for this collection to launch just before Valentine's Day so that you can treat your special someone, whether that's your significant other or you!", says Graham in a press release.

The collection, available up to sizes 3X and bras up to H cups, is available to shop on additionelle.com.