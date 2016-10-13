Ashley Graham on the 3 Dresses Every Curvy Girl Needs in Her Closet Right Now

If you ask Ashley Graham, a woman can never have too many dresses. But that doesn't mean just any shift or strapless will do.

“Before I buy a dress, I always ask myself a few questions,” says Graham. “First, where will I wear this? Then, can I wear it a handful of times? And most importantly, is it comfortable? Something can be chic and classy or edgy and fashionable, but if it isn’t comfortable, you won’t get much use out of it,” she adds.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

The supermodel-turned-designer also says building a collection of go-to silhouettes is the best thing you can do for your busy mornings. “It will make your getting-ready routine a whole lot easier,” says Graham. “With dresses, I love that you don’t have to think too hard to put together a great outfit—just add some amazing accessories,” she says.

But ultimately, stay choosy when you’re shopping. “The right dress can make you feel powerful, trendy, or relaxed, but always still feminine,” says Graham. “And if you don’t want to, you never have to wear pants again."

Keep reading to see three styles that Graham says are worthy of your closet space. And for more from the supermodel, check out her "Great Style Has No Size" column in InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

VIDEO: Ashley Graham Rocks the Runway