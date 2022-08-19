I Recommend This $17 White Tank Top From Amazon to Everyone I Know

You're not imagining it — basic white tank tops are everywhere this summer. Celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Katie Holmes are only a few stars to have been spotted in the classic wardrobe staple, plus it's made appearances on the fall '22 runway, too. As someone who wears white tank tops no matter the season, I've developed a lot of opinions on what makes the perfect one over the years.

For me, the quintessential white tank top has to be just the right amount of opaque and have a flattering cut that isn't saggy but not too tight either. It absolutely has to be soft and not too rigid, and most importantly, the tank has to be affordable; I've learned one too many times that I'm not to be trusted eating messy foods in white tops.

I know you're thinking — that's a lot to ask out of a simple white tank top. But believe it or not, I've found a $17 option from Amazon that actually fits my requirements. Made from a 100 percent jersey material that feels like a cozy second skin, Artfish's Basic Crop Tank Top is a great option to wear on its own or as an undershirt. It comes in 26 colors (just in case white isn't your thing), and is available in two styles, a regular cropped cut and one with fun ruched drawstrings on either side. You can get it in sizes XS to L, and most shoppers recommend sizing down for a slimmer fit.

I love the Artfish tank top because it's so versatile. You can wear it under a cardigan or jean jacket come fall, pair it with a white button down at the office, or, for the remainder of summer, take a tip from Emma Chamberlain's three-part outfit formula, which consists of a white tank top, a maxi skirt, ruffle socks, and loafers.

Artfish's Basic Crop Tank Top hits it out of the park, and makes even a picky shopper like me happy enough to own it in multiple colors. If you're ready to add this flattering basic to your wardrobe, shop it on Amazon, here.