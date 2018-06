Designers can promote color all they want, but there is no way you are giving up black. The best way to brighten up this dark side is with a Midas touch. Why not go for an LBD that has the glint built in (like this one with metal grommets) or a tunic with a jeweled neckline? How about high-heeled booties with rows of studs or a stack of gilded cuffs?Ponte knit dress with grommets, Michael Michael Kors, $195; at select Michael Kors Lifestyle stores Gold-toned bracelet with crystals ($325, michaelkors.com ), and studded leather ankle boots ($350), Michael Michael Kors; at select Michael Kors Lifestyle stores