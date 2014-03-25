Master Art-Inspired Style with These Key Pieces

For Spring, designers proved just how influential art is in the fashion world.

Designers treated tried and true silhouettes like blank canvases. Crafty motifs were everywhere: brushstrokes dominated Phoebe Philo's Spring 2014 Céline collection, Karl Lagerfeld used a colorful paint chart-like pattern for his Chanel show (a look that Jennifer Lopez donned on our April issue cover), Prada went portrait-style on us, while others (think: Fendi and Preen by Thornton Bregazzi) used architectural shapes to depict that artsy feel. No matter which medium was used, we—like you—want in.

So we shopped for artsy fashion and found that Philo's, Lagerfeld's, and Prada's styles set the stage for spring's offerings. Paint splattered pieces (like the 3.1 Phillip Lim top pictured above) and brushstroke printed dresses took on the trend, each with their own unique details. The key to pulling off these abstract, painterly prints is in the cut. Because the prints are so lax, you want a sharp shaped piece that's tailored to the body. Classic silhouettes, like the shirt dress style shown above, prove to be the perfect canvas.

We gathered pieces at every price point, ranging from under $50 to $400+. Because like fine art, sometimes it's worth the splurge. Click through to find the art-inspired style that speaks to you.