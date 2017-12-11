Meet the Last Shearling Coat You Ever Need to Buy

When it comes to shearling outerwear, husband/wife designer duo Olivier Corral and Bessie Afnaim Corral have higher standards than most: it needs to be lightweight yet warm, easy but elegant, and, most importantly, versatile enough to throw over any- and everything. So you better believe when the pair decided to make snuggly sheepskin a focal point in their latest drop for Arjé—the luxe, see-now, buy-now label they launched together earlier this year—they zeroed waaaay in on the details.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

The result? What just might be the be best winter purchase you ever make. Sourced from the very best leather artisans in Umbria, Italy, the pieces are sumptuous, cozy, and thoughtfully designed to tackle any wardrobe dilemma that might arise. For example: each style is not only reversible, but conveniently snaps open from wrist to elbow to accommodate bulkier tops (just the thing for this season's bell-sleeve moment). And while the designs are classic enough to transcend passing trends, each individual silhouette has a little something special—think a mid-length coat in a cocoon fit, and a slouchy-cool twist on the timeless moto—to set it apart.

Hans Neumann Courtesy of Arjé

Shop the look: Arje jacket, $4,595; arje.com.

Priced between $4,595 and $5,495 the designs are a major investment, the designers assure me, one you’ll have on rotation for years and years to come. “We take great pride in our craftsmanship and know every hand that touches the garments in our atelier,” they write over email. “These jackets are meant to be worn forever.”

Hans Neumann Courtesy of Arjé

Shop the look: Arje coat, $5,495; arje.com.

Hans Neumann Courtesy of Arjé

Shop the look: Arje jacket, $4,295; arje.com.

Visit Arje.com for more information on the outerwear you see here (plus shop the rest of the brand’s fantastically chic new winter collection) and if you happen to be in New York this month, stop by their “Winter House” pop-up shop, open through the new year in Manhattan's Meatpacking District.