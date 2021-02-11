Ariana Grande Just Shared a Sneak Peek of Her New Video and She’s Wearing Victoria’s Secret Lingerie
Shop her under-$100 bodysuit now.
Ariana Grande’s latest Instagram post is all the proof we need that she’d completely dominate as a Victoria’s Secret Angel.
Earlier this week, the singer uploaded a sultry photo from the set of her upcoming “34+35” remix video wearing nothing but lingerie and her signature high ponytail. Unsurprisingly, fans have already identified every piece from the look — but Grande’s lacy black teddy is by far the most show-stopping part. She makes it look supremely expensive but, believe it or not, the bodysuit is available for under $100 on the Victoria’s Secret website.
The Very Sexy Lace Plunge Teddy has all the makings of a lingerie staple, from its supportive lined cups to a steamy keyhole cutout. The plunging back and V-string bottom feature an adjustable hook closure to ensure a perfect fit with every wear, and a breathable gusset made of pure cotton makes it as practical as your favorite pair of underwear.
Shop now: $80; victoriassecret.com
Beyond receiving Grande’s seal of approval, the teddy’s timeless design is adored by everyday shoppers. “I absolutely love this teddy. It is sexy and sophisticated,” wrote one reviewer, who wears a dress size 8 to 10 and purchased a large.
The “34+35” remix music video won’t premiere until Friday, February 12, but Grande’s other Instagram posts indicate that featured artists Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion will make cameos. Based on the little she’s shown us — and on the song’s sexed-up lyrics — we’ll likely be seeing a lot more lace.
You can shop Ariana Grande’s exact Victoria’s Secret teddy for $80 now, or grab a similar bodysuit for less from sites like Amazon and Nordstrom. Take a cue from Grande and layer yours over high-waisted undies and tights, or bare it all and wear it as is.
Shop more Ariana Grande-inspired lace teddies below.
Get the look:
Avidlove Deep V Lace Bodysuit
Shop now: $15–$17; amazon.com
Aranmei Eyelash Lace Teddy
Dlsave Lace Bodysuit
Xakalaka Plus-Size Lace Bodysuit
Oh La La Cheri Plunge Neck Lace Bodysuit
Shop now: $48; nordstrom.com
Honeydew Intimates Cassandra Lace Bodysuit
Shop now: $48; nordstrom.com
Ann Summers The Love Affair Teddy
Shop now: $47; nordstrom.com
Oh La La Cheri Plus Lunette Galloon Lace Teddy
Shop now: $40; nordstrom.com
