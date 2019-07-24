Ariana Grande Is Singing and Stealing Clothes in Givenchy's Campaign Video
"Can I have this? I'm gonna have this."
When we first saw Ariana Grande starring in Givenchy's fall 2019 campaign, we audibly gasped. All the voluminous designs! Those structured bags that she's holding! Her power-woman stance! The photos, taken by photographer Craig McDean, made us want to simultaneously buy concert tickets and go on a shopping spree (bad news for our bank acount). And now, there's even more.
Givenchy has released a video to go along with the pics, and somehow it's glamorous and funny, all at the same time. While Grande can be seen posing in an off-the-shoulder design, ruffles, and a variety of business-meets-badass suits and jackets, she's still very much her silly self. At one point, the singer and songwriter takes a phone call while on set and reveals it's time for her to go — with the clothes she has on.
Plus, did we mention, she also singing in the clip?
Arivenchy is definitely the vibe we're going for next season.