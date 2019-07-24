Ariana Grande Is Singing and Stealing Clothes in Givenchy's Campaign Video

Image zoom Craig McDean/Givenchy

When we first saw Ariana Grande starring in Givenchy's fall 2019 campaign, we audibly gasped. All the voluminous designs! Those structured bags that she's holding! Her power-woman stance! The photos, taken by photographer Craig McDean, made us want to simultaneously buy concert tickets and go on a shopping spree (bad news for our bank acount). And now, there's even more.

Givenchy has released a video to go along with the pics, and somehow it's glamorous and funny, all at the same time. While Grande can be seen posing in an off-the-shoulder design, ruffles, and a variety of business-meets-badass suits and jackets, she's still very much her silly self. At one point, the singer and songwriter takes a phone call while on set and reveals it's time for her to go — with the clothes she has on.

Plus, did we mention, she also singing in the clip?

Arivenchy is definitely the vibe we're going for next season.