Ariana Grande Is the Latest Celeb to Bring Back This Ugly-Cute Ring Trend
You may have heard that bubble rings are back — and Ariana Grande is the latest celeb to confirm their return.
The singer recently donned a shiny number from BonBonWhims, an accessories brand that creates custom “finger charms” and other nostalgic pieces (hello, fluffy bags and charm necklaces). Grande is following in the footsteps of celebs like Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa, influencers, and hoards of TikTok users who are obsessed with the 90s ring trend.
The clear, spaceship-style ring that Grande wore is out of stock (naturally), but BonBonWhims has plenty of other designs available that feature gemstones, flowers, and initials. While the chunky ring is a bit controversial given its clunky, ugly-cute appearance, we’re convinced that — just like cushy pool slides — you’ll be seeing them on everyone this summer. (Unsolicited style advice: You may even want to pair the two.)
Shop now: from $55; bonbonwhims.com
If you want in on the trend but you’re not ready to shell out over $50 for one, we have good news: There are tons of chunky rings on Amazon for much less. You’ll even find some bulk packs where the rings cost as little as $1 to $2 apiece. Amazon has plenty of styles to choose from, including colorful gemstone varieties, cute floral options, and the clear resin fruit design that’s popular on TikTok.
You can even make your own if you’re feeling adventurous. This jewelry making kit comes with everything you need, including resin, silicone molds, color pigments, and decorations like glitter, dried flowers, and sequins. Amazon shoppers say it’s easy to use, and comes with a lot of pieces for an “inexpensive” price.
The best part? There’s really no wrong way to style the jewelry. Whether you stack them, decorate every finger, or just wear one on its own, you’ll be right on trend. Check out BonBonWhim’s finger charms, or shop more chunky rings for less on Amazon.