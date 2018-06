April: Wardrobe Update

"Belts are huge this season, in all different widths, but must be worn on the true waist to be on trend," says fashion stylist Megan Ross . "Worn over a dress, a cardigan, or a blazer, a belt can be incorporated into any trend of the season." Make sure to go with a flattering width. A wide belt, like these, look great on longer torsos. If you have a shorter torso, opt for a skinnier one.BUY NOW: Wide python belt; LAI Boutique, luxuryaccessories.com