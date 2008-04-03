April: Wardrobe Update

7 of 12 Graham Whitby Boot/Globe Photos

Don't Shy From Color



The red dresses that flooded the red carpet at the Oscars marked a new trend for spring, so add a dress or top in the bold crimson hue to your spring shopping list. "Heidi Klum really nailed the Academy awards," says O'Connor. "She chose the most commercial bright red and was so glamorous. All the bright red dresses worn to the Academy Awards will impact the future."