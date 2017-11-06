APRIL DEALS & STEALS

Nov 06, 2017 @ 11:32 am
Win one of fifty Lodis clutches
Win one of fifty Lodis clutches
Using quality italian leathers, Lodis balances downtown style with a refined approach to design. Check out lodis.com for a chance to win from March 21st until April 30th.
Courtesy of lodis.com
Win one of eight Thymes Wild Ginger deluxe gift sets
Win one of eight Thymes Wild Ginger deluxe gift sets
Inspired by life, nature and art, Thymes offers unique collections to help others find balance and tranquility. Freshen up your beauty routine this spring with a natural fragrant blend of ginger, lime and tamarind. This set includes two bars of soap, body wash, body lotion and candle. Check out thymes.com for a chance to win from March 21st until April 30th.
Courtesy of thymes.com
Win one of fifteen Miss Marisa Tropical eau de parfums
Win one of fifteen Miss Marisa Tropical eau de parfums
This lovely fragrance is infused with the fruits like sweet mango, coconut, ginger and peach. Check out luckyscent.com for a chance to win from March 21st until April 30th.
Courtesy of luckyscent.com
Win one of twenty Spreegirl signature cotton panties
Win one of twenty Spreegirl signature cotton panties
Spreegirl has a sweet retro vibe -they use nostalgic wallpaper and nature inspired prints in cheeky hues with modern day fabrics. Check out spreegirl.com for a chance to win from March 21st until April 30th.
Courtesy of spreegirl.com
Win one of ten Haley K t-shirts
Win one of ten Haley K t-shirts
"Green is the new black" is Haley's motto, and the organic cotton sportswear company believes in generating eco awareness to all. These "Heal The Earth" t-shirts are designed to spread the message to go green. Check out haleyk.net for a chance to win from March 21st until April 30th.
Courtesy of haleyk.net
Win one of ten Skins and Threads tops
Win one of ten Skins and Threads tops
Designers Penelope Cohen and Emma Gathercole had a shared vision to create modern, polished basics for those who value style, quality and the environment. Check out banter.com.au for a chance to win from March 21st until April 30th.
Courtesy of Skins and Threads
25% off all orders on flowerbud.com
25% off all orders on flowerbud.com
This online flower shop hand-picks farm fresh flowers and overnights them in bud form, giving you the extra pleasure of watching them bloom. Check out flowerbud.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from March 21st until April 30th to receive 25% off your purchases.
Courtesy of flowerbud.com
30% off all purchases at inhabitny.com
30% off all purchases at inhabitny.com
Designer Susie Cho creates unique yet wearble pieces that are comfy, cozy and distinctive- no wonder stars like Halle Berry, Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez are huge fans. Check out inhabitny.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from March 21st until April 12th to receive 30% off your purchases.
Courtesy of inhabitny.com
30% off all purchases on thepursestore.com
30% off all purchases on thepursestore.com
This Baltimore boutique carries the latest shoes, bags and accessories from coveted designers like Marc Jacobs, Emilio Pucci and Loeffler Randall. Check out thepursestore.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from March 21st until April 30th to receive 30% off your purchases.
Courtesy of thepursestore.com
20% off all purchases on ravinstyle.com
20% off all purchases on ravinstyle.com
This well-edited NYC boutique carries great up-and-coming designers like Lewis Cho, Hayden-Harnett and MarieMarie, as well as eco-friendly labels like Sworn Virgins and Boy Meets Girl. Check out ravinstyle.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from March 21st until April 30th to receive 20% off your purchases.
Courtesy of ravinstyle.com
20% off all purchases on thegreenloop.com
20% off all purchases on thegreenloop.com
Committed to environmental activism, this eco-savvy shop stocks its shelves with green-friendly goods. Their mission is simple: Green Life. Green Style. Check out thegreenloop.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from March 21st until April 30th to receive 20% off your purchases.
Courtesy of thegreenloop.com
20% off all purchases on johnmasters.com
20% off all purchases on johnmasters.com
Salon owner John Masters has a passion to create a luxury beauty collection that's environmentally-conscious and counts on celebs like Josh Duhamel and Alicia Silverstone as fans. Check out johnmasters.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from March 21st until April 30th to receive 20% off your purchases.
Courtesy of johnmasters.com
20% off all seeded notecards on eco-artware.com
20% off all seeded notecards on eco-artware.com
This green gallery features unique and environmentally friendly gifts. These handmade cards are made from 100 percent post-consumer recycled fiber printed with soy ink and are embedded with a variety of wildflower seeds. You can recycle these notes naturally into the soil and watch the seedlings grow. Check out eco-artware.com from March 21st until April 30th to receive 20% off all seeded notecards.
Courtesy of charliebrownphoto.com
20% off of the Spring 2008 collection on boaz-ny.com
20% off of the Spring 2008 collection on boaz-ny.com
After a decade of working for designers like Yigal-Azrouel, Alice & Trixie and Nili Lotan, Boaz emerged with his own collection. The up-and-coming designer incorporates a punky vibe into everyday pieces. Check out boaz-ny.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from March 21st until April 30th to receive 20% off of the Spring 2008 collection.
Courtesy of boaz-ny.com
20% of all all purchases on blackbanddesign.com
20% of all all purchases on blackbanddesign.com
This California shop celebrates intricate details and design; each pillow is custom-designed and made to order. Spruce up your couch with a throw pillow that's totally you. Check out blackbanddesign.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from March 21st until April 30th to receive 20% off your purchases.
Courtesy of blackbanddesign.com
15% off of all purchases on clio-home.com
15% off of all purchases on clio-home.com
This NYC shop offers an eclectic lineup of home accents. Check out clio-home.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from March 21st until April 30th to receive 15% off your purchases.
Courtesy of clio-home.com
